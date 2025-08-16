DraftKings Promo Code: Claim Instant $200 Bonus for UFC 319 Tonight

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Bet $5 after activating this DraftKings promo code offer. Win or lose, you’ll receive a $200 betting bonus to use toward UFC 319.

Get in your initial bet as soon as possible to score the bonus. Prelims begin at 6 pm ET, followed by the main card at 10 pm ET. Action will be taking place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Below, we take a deeper look at the title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.

Bet Du Plessis-Chimaev with This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

De Plessis (+210) holds the middleweight belt, but he’s the underdog on Saturday night. Chimaev (-258) has yet to lose a fight in his exciting career. Customers can view different stats and betting trends before placing bets, including the following fun facts:

Du Plessis has won each of his last 11 pro MMA fights

Each of Du Plessis’ last eight UFC fights have gone beyond the first round

Each of the last four UFC title fights have failed to go the distance

Three of the last four UFC title fights have ended by submission

Be sure to opt-in to the UFC 319 parlay profit boost on Saturday. You can increase your potential winnings for a 3+ leg parlay with odds of +300 or longer.

Other Bouts on the UFC 319 Main Card

There are other intriguing matchups on the UFC 319 main card. Find a variety of markets for Lerone Murphy vs. Aaron Pico, Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates, Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Page and Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura.

Go to the “Winning Method” tab to make your bets on knockouts, submissions or decisions. Pico has odds at +140 to beat Murphy by decision, while Murphy’s odds to win the KO, TKO or DQ are sitting at +650.

