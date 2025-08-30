DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $300 LSU-Clemson, College Football Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you sign up for a new account with the latest DraftKings promo code offer, you will be able to instantly score $300 in bonus bets and a $200 NFL Sunday Ticket discount with a $5 bet on LSU-Clemson or any other college football Week 1 game. Click here and go through the registration process to score this upgraded welcome offer.





LSU-Clemson is one of the top games of Week 1, and it features two Heisman candidates with quarterbacks Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik. Both quarterbacks have visions of going high in the 2026 NFL Draft, while LSU and Clemson both have College Football Playoff aspirations.

Now is a perfect time to redeem the DraftKings promo code offer. It has been upgraded multiple times in preparation for the college football NFL seasons. Just a few weeks ago, the bonus offer was $150. First it went to $200 with the NFL Sunday Ticket discount, and now it is $300 with that discount.

The LSU-Clemson game provides plenty of exciting betting opportunities for new users. All you have to do is bet $5 on this game to unlock your offer, and you do not even have to worry about winning your initial bet. Let’s walk through how to use this offer and some other exciting features within the DraftKings Sportsbook app that you can take advantage of for Week 1.

DraftKings Promo Code For LSU-Clemson Betting

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed! Sign Up Using Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets INSTANTLY, plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube & YouTube TV In-App Promos CFB Week 1 No Sweat, CFB Parlay Profit Boost, Texas-OSU and LSU-Clemson Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On August 30, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

DraftKings Sportsbook is always running pre-made parlay markets. You can find them by navigating to a specific sport, or you can find same game parlay options by clicking on a specific game.

This is one of the best aspects of having a DraftKings account, and betting $5 on one of these markets to activate your welcome offer would be a great choice. You will instantly get your rewards while also learning how to use one of the app’s key features. Let’s take a look at some examples for LSU-Clemson:

Adam Randall, Caden Durham, Cade Klubnik, Aaron Anderson anytime touchdown scorers (+1200)

Adam Randall anytime touchdown scorer, Caden Durham anytime touchdown scorer, Cade Klubnik 262+ passing yards, Garrett Nussmeier 290+ passing yards

LSU-Clemson Game Of The Week Boost

DraftKings Sportsbook is always running additional offers within the app. You can claim any of these promos at the top of the home page. One of the top offers for Saturday is the LSU-Clemson Game of the Week promo.

This offer provides new users with a single-use profit boost token to use for any LSU-Clemson bet. The profit boost you get varies, and the promo has a minimum total bet odds of -250.

Claim this token and use it before the LSU-Clemson game ends.

Sign Up With DraftKings Promo Code

Follow these directions to secure this offer from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Click here to go to the registration page

to go to the registration page Enter basic personal information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, email address, phone number, etc.)

Make initial deposit with secure payment method (Credit card, debit card, online banking, PayPal account, etc.)

Place your $5 bet to unlock the $300 in bonus bets and the $200 NFL Sunday Ticket discount

Your bonus bets will stay in your account for seven days before they expire.