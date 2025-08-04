BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 For $150 MLB Monday Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up for a new sportsbook account with the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to score a $150 bonus offer or a $1,500 first bet safety net. Activate either offer with a bet on Monday MLB games like Yankees-Rangers and Cubs-Reds.





The offer you get depends on your location when you sign up for a new account. New users in MI, NJ, PA and WV will receive the $150 bonus offer, which requires a winning $10 bet. Those who sign up in other states will receive the $1,500 first bet safety net. Both of these promos can be used for any market available across BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Yankees-Rangers and Reds-Cubs games are significant for playoff races across MLB. The Yankees are trying to hold off teams like the Rangers in the wild card race. The Cubs are looking to keep pace with the Brewers in the National League Central, while the Reds are hoping to make a run for a wild card spot.

How To Use Both BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 Offers

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Odds Boost Tokens, Second Chance Tokens, MLB Daily Free-to-Play Game, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On August 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Staff

Let’s start with the $1,500 first bet safety net offer, as that is what most new users will get. You will have the opportunity to bet up to that amount and get a bonus refund if your bet settles as a loss.

For example, you could bet $1,000 on the Rangers to beat the Yankees tonight. If the Rangers win, you will secure a large cash payout. If the Yankee win, you will get a $1,000 bonus refund credited to your account.

With the $150 bonus offer, you must win your initial $10 bet to secure the reward. This bet can be on any market available across BetMGM Sportsbook. Look at a wide range of options and make sure to pick one that you feel is likely to settle as a win.

Once you find a bet you are comfortable with, place it and wait for it to settle to see if you win the bonus bets.

How To Claim BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

Click here or on any of our links to start the sign-up process. Enter the bonus code WTOP150 and basic personal information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, etc.) to secure your account and the welcome offer.

Next, make an initial deposit with a secure payment method, like a credit card, debit card or several other options. From there, place your initial bet to activate your welcome offer.

Any bonus bets you receive will be valid for seven days before they expire.

BetMGM MLB Monday Parlays

When you start up a new account with BetMGM Sportsbook, you will have the chance to take advantage of several pre-made parlay options within the app. These are available for many sports, but let’s take a look at some of the MLB options:

Padres moneyline (@ Diamondbacks), Fernando Tatis Jr. over 1.5 hits, Dodgers moneyline (vs. Cardinals), Shohei Ohtani over 0.5 hits (+679)

Kyle Schwarber over 0.5 RBI, Pete Alonso over 0.5 RBI, Manny Machado over 0.5 RBI (+800)

Astros moneyline, Carlos Correa over 0.5 RBI, Jose Altuve over 0.5 RBI (+725)

Giants moneyline (@ Pirates) Rafael Devers over 0.5 hits AND over 0.5 RBI (+333)