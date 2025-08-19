BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 MLB, WNBA, CFB Promo This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get up and running with the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to secure one of two welcome offers for tonight's MLB games and more. Receive a $150 bonus offer or a $1,500 first bet safety net to start your account depending on where you sign up.





You will have plenty of betting opportunities with this BetMGM bonus code offer. Today’s MLB slate includes key games like Mariners-Phillies, Astros-Tigers along with a Brewers-Cubs doubleheader. Bet on any of those games with either welcome offer.

The WNBA also provides five games to bet on with Lynx-Liberty, Sun-Mystics, Storm-Sky, Dream-Aces and Mercury-Valkyries.

The offer you get depends on your location when you create a new account. Users in MI, NJ, PA and WV will receive the $150 bonus offer, which will require a winning $10 bet on any market. Users in other eligible states will be able to use the $1,500 first bet safety net to start their accounts.

Sign up with the BetMGM bonus code now to make the most of the offer you qualify for while also taking advantage of in-app offers.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Get $150 MLB Tuesday Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Parlay Boost Token, Odds Boost Token, MLB Parlay Boost Token, Golf Second Chance Promo, MLB Daily Swing, etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On August 19, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Let’s go through the $150 bonus offer first, as that has an important caveat. You must win your initial $10 bet to get the bonuses. Make sure that you place your initial bet on a market that you feel is likely to settle as a win.

MLB games are hard to predict, so you might want to stay away from a moneyline bet. High-end pitchers like Tarik Skubal, Hunter Brown and Cristopher Sanchez will all take the mount for their teams tonight. Betting on one of those starting pitchers to strike out a certain number of batters might be a good way to go.

With the $1,500 first bet safety net, you will get your stake back if your bet settles as a loss. So, if you bet something like $800 on the Tigers to win, you will either start with a huge win or get your stake refunded in the form of a bonus to use later on.

Register With BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

Click here or on any of the other links on this page to sign up. There, you will enter the bonus code WTOP150 along with basic personal information, like your name, date of birth, mailing address, etc. This will confirm your account and secure your welcome offer. Make sure to turn on location settings during this process to ensure you receive the offer you are eligible for.

From there, you will need to make an initial deposit to your account. This can be done with a secure payment method, like a credit card, and it will cover your initial bet to activate the offer you qualify for.

Use any bonus bets you receive within one week before they expire.

BetMGM Sportsbook In-App Offers For Tuesday

New users will be able to take advantage of some exciting in-app offers in addition to their welcome promo when signing up on Tuesday. BetMGM Sportsbook is providing a parlay boost token and an odds boost token that can be used for any sport.

There are two MLB-specific promos. You can also claim an odds boost for a 1st inning bet on the Astros-Tigers game or get an MLB parlay boost token. Win rewards by playing the MLB Daily Swing free-to-play game, too.

Lastly, there is the golf second chance promo, which is available for the PGA Championship.