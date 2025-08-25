BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for Mets-Phils, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Apply the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to claim the best welcome offer in your state for MLB and college football action this week. Register here to win bonus bets or make a hefty wager on a certain game. We also look at several odds boost tokens available on the app.









Start with a $10 bet with the BetMGM bonus code in NJ, PA, MI and WV. A winning bet will release a $150 bonus. New customers in all other states can wager up to $1,500 on any matchup and get a bonus refund after a loss.

Start by selecting a matchup. There are plenty of MLB games to choose from on Monday, such as the Phillies vs. Mets, Padres vs. Mariners, Tigers vs. Athletics and Reds vs. Dodgers. Browse through the different hitting and pitching props to find your favorite market.

Sign up here to use the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. Win a $150 bonus in select states or wager up to $1,500.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 for College Football Week 1

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos EPL Early Payout, Daily MLB Free-to-Play Game, Odds Boost Token, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On August 25, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

It’s finally time for football fans to prepare for college action. We had a few games this past weekend, with a full schedule starting on Thursday.

Most eyes will turn to No. 1 Texas vs. No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday. Texas is a 1.5-point underdog on the road. They have high expectations with Arch Manning at quarterback, while Ohio State is looking to follow up their National Championship.

Guide to Use the BetMGM Bonus Code

It doesn’t take long for new customers to get started. Complete these easy steps on Monday to bet on baseball, basketball, football, soccer and tennis.

Click here to use the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. Enter your full legal name, date of birth, email address and other info to confirm your identity. Make a deposit using an accepted payment method, like a debit card or PayPal. Place a $10 bet in NJ, PA, MI and WV. A win will cause a $150 bonus. In other states, bet up to $1,500 and get a bonus refund if it loses.

Promotions for the U.S. Open, NFL, More

BetMGM is regularly adding other promotions for customers. Check the app and opt-in to any of the following offers:

Any Sport Parlay Boost Token: Score a larger payout for a parlay on any sport.

Score a larger payout for a parlay on any sport. S. Open Odds Boost Token: Collect a bigger payout for tennis. Try using this for Reilly Opelka vs. Carlos Alcarez on Monday night.

Collect a bigger payout for tennis. Try using this for Reilly Opelka vs. Carlos Alcarez on Monday night. EPL Up Early Payout: Win instantly if your soccer team has a two-goal lead.

Win instantly if your soccer team has a two-goal lead. Daily Free-to-Play MLB Game: Take a swing for a chance to win bonus bets, boosts, etc.

Take a swing for a chance to win bonus bets, boosts, etc. Choose Your Favorite NFL Team: Get customized content and promotions based on your favorite team.

Register through the links above to use the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. Win a $150 bonus in select states or wager up to $1,500.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.