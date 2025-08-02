BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 Secures $150 Offer For MLB, WNBA, More

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Late-afternoon games like Tigers-Phillies, Astros-Red Sox and Rangers-Mariners will garner the most attention for Saturday’s MLB slate. The Tigers-Phillies game is especially notable with Tarik Skubal and Zack Wheeler starting for their respective teams. Evening games like Braves-Reds and Cardinals-Padres provide interesting betting options for new users. Braves-Reds is a showcase game that will be played at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The WNBA provides one huge game for Saturday night with the Minnesota Lynx facing the Las Vegas Aces. Superstars Napheesa Collier and A’ja Wilson will face off. Any remaining Wyndham Championship markets can be used to redeem your welcome offer, too.

Users in MI, NJ, PA and WV will get the $150 bonus offer, while users who sign up in other states will receive the $1,500 first bet offer.

Start up your new account in time to make the most of your welcome offer and capitalize on in-app offers from BetMGM Sportsbook.

Let’s start with the $1,500 first bet safety net offer, as this is what most new users will receive. You will be able to wager up to that amount and get your stake refunded if you lose.

As an example, you could bet something like $850 on the Reds to beat the Braves on Saturday night. If your bet wins, you will get a large payout, and if it loses, you will get your $850 stake refunded in the form of a bonus to use later on.

If you get the $150 bonus offer, you have to win your initial $10 bet to receive the reward. Make sure to look at a wide range of betting options before placing that wager. Once you find one you are comfortable with, place your bet and wait for it to settle to see if you win the $150 in bonus bets.

Secure BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 Offer

Start the sign-up process by clicking here or on any of our links on this page. There, you will be asked to provide basic personal information, like your name, date of birth, mailing address, etc. Enter the bonus code WTOP150 to secure your welcome offer. Enabling location settings during this process will ensure you receive the promo you are eligible for.

Next, use a secure payment method, like a credit card, to make an initial deposit to your account. This will cover your first wager to activate your offer with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Any bonus bets you receive will be valid for seven days before they expire from your account.

BetMGM Sportsbook MLB Parlay Specials

When you are set up with BetMGM Sportsbook, you will be able to take advantage of some of the popular pre-made parlay markets. Just navigate to the sport that appeals to you to find the available options. Below are some examples for Saturday night’s MLB games:

Corbin Carroll, Mike Trout, Manny Machado EACH over 0.5 RBI (+1012)

Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Nick Kurtz, Corbin Carrol EACH over 1.5 total bases (+1167)

Athletics moneyline, Athletics over 4.5 runs, Nick Hurtz over 0.5 home runs (+500)