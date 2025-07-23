Underdog Promo Code WTOP: How to Claim $1,000 MLB Deposit Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players who activate Underdog promo code WTOP will have access to a welcome bonus. Create a new account and start making picks on MLB or any other sport this week.







New players will be eligible for one of three sign-up bonuses this week. Here is a quick look at the options:

Deposit Match Up to $1,000 (SC, WI, ND)

Instant $50 Bonus (MN, AL)

Combo of $1,000 Deposit Match + $50 Bonus (GA, UT)

Random Offer Selected Above (All Other Eligible States)

Underdog Sports will set up players with a ton of different options this week. There is no shortage of MLB games to choose from on Wednesday. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: How to Redeem $1,000 Bonus

There are three different options on the table for new players on Underdog Sports. Some new users will qualify for a $1,000 deposit bonus. Players in SC, WI and ND will receive a 50% first deposit match.

Anyone who registers in MN or AL can get a $50 bonus with any $5 play. New users who sign up in GA and UT will get a combination of these offers. Anyone who signs up in a different Underdog Sports state will receive one of the three offers.

Getting Started With Underdog Promo Code WTOP

It only takes a few minutes to sign up and activate this offer on Underdog Sports. Here is a quick look at the sign-up process:

Apply promo code WTOP to qualify for any of these offers.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Apply promo code WTOP to qualify for any of these offers. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Start with a cash deposit using online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit card, debit card or any other available market.

From there, start locking in bonuses with any of these sign-up offers.

Wednesday MLB Matchups

NFL training camps are starting this week, but baseball is taking center stage this summer. New players who sign up with Underdog Sports will have the chance to make picks and build entries on all the MLB games this week.

The New York Yankees are trying to keep pace with the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East. Max Fried will take the mound against Chris Bassitt in this pivotal matchup. We also recommend keeping an eye on Mariners-Brewers, Phillies-Red Sox and every other MLB matchup. Don’t miss out on the chance to go all in on MLB this week.