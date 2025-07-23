MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Baltimore -124 at CLEVELAND +106 N.Y Yankees -138 at TORONTO +118 at…
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Baltimore
|-124
|at CLEVELAND
|+106
|N.Y Yankees
|-138
|at TORONTO
|+118
|at TAMPA BAY
|-200
|Chicago White Sox
|+168
|at TEXAS
|-136
|Athletics
|+116
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cincinnati
|-136
|at WASHINGTON
|+116
|San Diego
|-146
|at MIAMI
|+124
|at ATLANTA
|-172
|San Francisco
|+144
|St. Louis
|-194
|at COLORADO
|+162
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Detroit
|-146
|at PITTSBURGH
|+124
|at N.Y METS
|-180
|LA Angels
|+152
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-142
|Kansas City
|+120
|Houston
|-116
|at ARIZONA
|-102
|at SEATTLE
|-132
|Milwaukee
|+112
|at LA DODGERS
|-225
|Minnesota
|+188
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-154
|Boston
|+130
