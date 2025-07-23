Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 23, 2025, 12:56 AM

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Baltimore -124 at CLEVELAND +106
N.Y Yankees -138 at TORONTO +118
at TAMPA BAY -200 Chicago White Sox +168
at TEXAS -136 Athletics +116

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cincinnati -136 at WASHINGTON +116
San Diego -146 at MIAMI +124
at ATLANTA -172 San Francisco +144
St. Louis -194 at COLORADO +162

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Detroit -146 at PITTSBURGH +124
at N.Y METS -180 LA Angels +152
at CHICAGO CUBS -142 Kansas City +120
Houston -116 at ARIZONA -102
at SEATTLE -132 Milwaukee +112
at LA DODGERS -225 Minnesota +188
at PHILADELPHIA -154 Boston +130

