MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Baltimore -124 at CLEVELAND +106 N.Y Yankees -138 at TORONTO +118 at…

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Baltimore -124 at CLEVELAND +106 N.Y Yankees -138 at TORONTO +118 at TAMPA BAY -200 Chicago White Sox +168 at TEXAS -136 Athletics +116

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cincinnati -136 at WASHINGTON +116 San Diego -146 at MIAMI +124 at ATLANTA -172 San Francisco +144 St. Louis -194 at COLORADO +162

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Detroit -146 at PITTSBURGH +124 at N.Y METS -180 LA Angels +152 at CHICAGO CUBS -142 Kansas City +120 Houston -116 at ARIZONA -102 at SEATTLE -132 Milwaukee +112 at LA DODGERS -225 Minnesota +188 at PHILADELPHIA -154 Boston +130

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.