Lens reaches French Cup final as Thauvin shines in 4-1 win over Toulouse

PARIS (AP) — Florian Thauvin scored from the penalty spot and provided an assist as Lens kept its domestic-double hopes…

PARIS (AP) — Florian Thauvin scored from the penalty spot and provided an assist as Lens kept its domestic-double hopes alive by beating Toulouse 4-1 on Tuesday to reach the French Cup final.

Thauvin put Lens ahead in the ninth minute with a well-taken penalty without a run-up and soon after set up Allan Saint-Maximin.

Santiago Hidalgo scored for Toulouse in the 21st minute before defender Matthieu Udol restored the two-goal lead from close range before the interval.

Adrien Thomasson capped Lens’ win in the 74th minute.

Lens will face the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between Strasbourg and Nice.

Lens, which lags just one point behind Paris Saint-Germain in the French league standings, had previously met Toulouse on Friday in Ligue 1, with the northern side coming out on top 3-2 after going two goals down.

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