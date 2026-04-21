Inter comes back from 2 goals down to beat Como and reach Italian Cup final

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan’s pursuit of a sweep of the Italian league and Cup titles is still alive. The…

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan’s pursuit of a sweep of the Italian league and Cup titles is still alive.

The Serie A leader came back from two goals down for a decisive 3-2 win over Como in the second leg of the Italian Cup semifinals on Tuesday.

Hakan Calhanoglu scored twice and Petar Sucic had the winner in the 89th minute after Martin Baturina and Como captain Lucas Da Cunha scored either side of halftime.

The first leg ended 0-0.

Atalanta hosts Lazio in the other semifinal on Wednesday after a 2-2 draw in the first leg.

The final is scheduled for May 13.

Meanwhile, Inter could clinch the Serie A title as soon as this weekend.

The last time Inter claimed both titles was when it earned a treble under Jose Mourinho in 2010 that also included the Champions League trophy.

Inter’s first-year coach Cristian Chivu played on the 2010 team.

Calhanoglu started the comeback with a long, powerful shot and then equalized with a header in the 86th. Three minutes later, Sucic traded passes with Calhanoglu and scored amid a crowded area.

Inter won the last of its nine Italian Cup titles in 2023.

Inter also came back from two goals down for a 4-3 victory at Como in Serie A nine days ago.

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