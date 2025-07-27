Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 27, 2025, 12:56 AM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -118 at DETROIT +100
at HOUSTON -132 Athletics +112
at KANSAS CITY -126 Cleveland +108
Seattle -164 at LA ANGELS +138

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -154 Arizona +130
at MILWAUKEE -180 Miami +152
at ST. LOUIS -126 San Diego +108
N.Y Mets -138 at SAN FRANCISCO +118

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -126 at N.Y YANKEES +108
at BALTIMORE -198 Colorado +166
LA Dodgers -130 at BOSTON +110
Tampa Bay -112 at CINCINNATI -104
at MINNESOTA -174 Washington +146
Chicago Cubs -196 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +164
Atlanta -118 at TEXAS +100

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up