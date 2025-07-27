MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -118 at DETROIT +100 at HOUSTON -132 Athletics +112 at KANSAS…

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -118 at DETROIT +100 at HOUSTON -132 Athletics +112 at KANSAS CITY -126 Cleveland +108 Seattle -164 at LA ANGELS +138

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -154 Arizona +130 at MILWAUKEE -180 Miami +152 at ST. LOUIS -126 San Diego +108 N.Y Mets -138 at SAN FRANCISCO +118

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -126 at N.Y YANKEES +108 at BALTIMORE -198 Colorado +166 LA Dodgers -130 at BOSTON +110 Tampa Bay -112 at CINCINNATI -104 at MINNESOTA -174 Washington +146 Chicago Cubs -196 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +164 Atlanta -118 at TEXAS +100

