MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-118
|at DETROIT
|+100
|at HOUSTON
|-132
|Athletics
|+112
|at KANSAS CITY
|-126
|Cleveland
|+108
|Seattle
|-164
|at LA ANGELS
|+138
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-154
|Arizona
|+130
|at MILWAUKEE
|-180
|Miami
|+152
|at ST. LOUIS
|-126
|San Diego
|+108
|N.Y Mets
|-138
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+118
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-126
|at N.Y YANKEES
|+108
|at BALTIMORE
|-198
|Colorado
|+166
|LA Dodgers
|-130
|at BOSTON
|+110
|Tampa Bay
|-112
|at CINCINNATI
|-104
|at MINNESOTA
|-174
|Washington
|+146
|Chicago Cubs
|-196
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+164
|Atlanta
|-118
|at TEXAS
|+100
