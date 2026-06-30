Serena Williams set to make much-anticipated singles return on Day 2 at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — Serena Williams is set to return to Wimbledon’s Centre Court on Tuesday for her first singles match…

LONDON (AP) — Serena Williams is set to return to Wimbledon’s Centre Court on Tuesday for her first singles match in nearly four years as she plays Maya Joint in the first round of the Grand Slam tournament.

Defending women’s champion Iga Swiatek opens play on the main court, but the 44-year-old Williams is certainly the main attraction on Day 2. She’s going up against an opponent less than half her age in the 20-year-old Joint, from Australia.

After returning to play doubles at Queen’s Club this month, Williams accepted wild cards to play in both the singles and doubles tournament — with her older sister Venus — at Wimbledon.

Her return has certainly created a buzz around the All England Club, which is without some of its usual star power after two-time men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz and home favorite Emma Raducanu both withdrew with injuries.

After the opening day featured wins for No. 1s Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, along with Novak Djokovic, this year’s French Open winner Alexander Zverev is also set to play on Centre Court on Tuesday.

Sixth-seeded American Taylor Fritz faces Dusan Lajovic of Serbia after Britain’s Jack Draper also pulled out with an injury.

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