Wimbledon Results

Tuesday
At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
London
Purse: $30,327,600
Surface: Grass
LONDON (AP) _ Results Tuesday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
First Round
Amanda Anisimova (6), United States, def. Lina Gjorcheska, North Macedonia, 6-3, 6-2.
Tyra Caterina Grant, Italy, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, 6-4, 6-2.
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