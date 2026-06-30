Wimbledon Results

Tuesday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Purse: $30,327,600 Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Tuesday from…

Tuesday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Purse: $30,327,600

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Tuesday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

First Round

Amanda Anisimova (6), United States, def. Lina Gjorcheska, North Macedonia, 6-3, 6-2.

Tyra Caterina Grant, Italy, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, 6-4, 6-2.

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