Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $10 Bonus for MLB Home Run Derby Predictions

Simply make your first $100 worth of trades after signing up with the Kalshi promo code. You’ll receive a $10 bonus to use toward buying contracts.

Kalshi has a large variety of prediction markets. There are a dozen categories, including sports, politics, culture, economics and health. One of the most popular markets on Monday night is for the winner of the Home Run Derby. The top sluggers in MLB will compete at Truist Park starting at 8 pm ET.

Click here to register with the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Score a $10 bonus and predict future outcomes.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Markets MLB Home Run Derby, Other Outcomes in Sports, Politics, Culture, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On July 14, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

These are the current chances for which contender will win the Home Run Derby:

Cal Raleigh: 24%

Oneil Cruz: 23%

James Wood: 18%

Matt Olson: 9%

Byron Buxton: 9%

Junior Caminero: 8%

Brent Rooker: 7%

Jazz Chisholm Jr.: 6%

For example, you can buy contracts for Raleigh for 24 cents each. If he wins, every contract will result in a $1 payout. Keep in mind that there will be chances to sell your contracts during the event on Monday night. If he makes the finals, you may be able to sell to secure cash before the end result.

Raleigh leads MLB with 38 home runs this season. He once had chances closer to 30%, but it seems like customers have been backing Cruz.

How to Sign Up with the Kalshi Promo Code

New customers can create an account within a few minutes. It is a legal and safe app that is regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Take these steps on Monday to get a bonus for sports trading.

Click here to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Fill in your name, email and other info to verify your identity. Use an accepted banking method to make a deposit. Make $100 worth of trades to redeem the $10 bonus.

Use the Bonus for More Markets in Sports, Politics

Your bonus can be used for much more than just the Home Run Derby. There are options for the All-Star Game, British Open and every WNBA game.

It’s also a great time to buy contracts for who you think will end up winning the World Series. The Dodgers have a 28% chance, followed by the Tigers (12%), Yankees (12%) and Astros (9%).

Kalshi displays all the trending markets. These are some of the current topics in politics, culture and other categories:

JACKBOYS has a #1 album this year

Will egg prices go up this month?

Top US Netflix show this week

How high will Bitcoin get this year?

Who will win the Nobel Peace Prize?

“Americana” Rotten Tomatoes score

Register through the links above to apply the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Redeem a $10 bonus for the Home Run Derby and other prediction markets.