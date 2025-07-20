FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 MLB Bonus Continues for July Baseball

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new account with the FanDuel promo code to get a chance at $150 in bonus bets when you bet $5 on any MLB game. Wager $5 on games like Red Sox-Cubs or Brewers-Dodgers and secure the bonus if your initial bet settles as a win. Click here to register.

Every team will be in action across MLB on Sunday. These are important games for teams that are on the fringe of playoff contention. The performance in the next week or so could impact whether teams will be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline at the end of July.

New users will have plenty of opportunities to lock in bonus bets with a $5 winning wager on any game.

FanDuel Promo Code For MLB July 20

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Risk $5, Receive $150 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App Promos 50% HR Profit Boost, 30% Any Sport Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Sports Betting Staff

As noted above, you have to win your initial $5 bet to secure your $150 in bonus bets. Knowing this, you should look at a wide range of options before placing your bet.

A moneyline, over/under or spread bet will qualify for this promo, but you might want to dig deeper and look at some prop bet options. Predicting the winner of a single baseball game is tough, no matter what the matchup looks like on paper. Opting for a prop bet, like Aaron Judge to record a hit or Tarik Skubal to strike out a certain number of batters, might be the smarter move.

Prioritize the likelihood of your bet settling as a win, rather than the odds or potential payout. Once you find a bet that you are comfortable with, place your $5 wager and wait for it to settle to see if you win the $150 in bonuses.

If you win the bonus bets, make sure to use them within one week before they expire from your account.

Offers for All Users

The FanDuel Sportsbook app is constantly running in-app promotions for the biggest events. Sunday’s MLB games are included. Profit boosts will be available, whether it is a general one or one for a specific type of market, like a home run bet or a 1st inning bet.

Sign in at the start of each day to see what offers are available for the biggest events throughout the sports calendar.

Secure FanDuel Promo Code New User Offer

Start the easy registration process by clicking here or on any of the other links on this page. All you have to do is provide basic personal information, like your legal name, date of birth, mailing address, email address, etc. to complete your account. You will not need to enter a code, as clicking one of our links will automatically give you the new user promo.

The next step is to make an initial deposit with a secure payment method, like a credit card, debit card, PayPal account or several other options. This deposit should cover your $5 bet. Once you place your wager, wait for it to settle to see if you win the $150 in bonus bets.

If you win the bonuses, use them within seven days before they expire.