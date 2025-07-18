DraftKings Promo Code: Get Bet $5, Win $150 Instant MLB Betting Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you sign up for a new account using the DraftKings promo code, you will be able to lock in $150 in bonus bets with a $5 wager on any market. Click here to sign up and bet $5 on any of Friday’s MLB games, The Open Championship or any other market to secure your reward and get your account off to a fast start.





The MLB All-Star break is over, and the trade deadline is looming. Teams on the fringe will look to make a push to cement themselves as buyers, so these upcoming games have large consequences. Bet on games like Red Sox-Cubs, Giants-Blue Jays, Brewers-Dodgers and more to activate your welcome offer with DraftKings Sportsbook. The Open Championship is also ongoing and gives new users other opportunities to lock in and use their bonus bets.

Your $150 in bonus bets will be valid for seven days before they expire.

DraftKings Promo Code For $150 MLB, The Open Reward

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed! Sign Up Using Links New User Offer Bet $5, Win $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos MLB Profit Boost, The Open Championship Profit Boost Up to 50%, Dynasty Rewards, etc Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 118, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Perhaps the best part of this offer from DraftKings Sportsbook is that the outcome of your $5 bet does not matter. Once you place your bet, you will receive your $150 in bonus bets before your initial wager settles.

As an example, you could bet $5 on the Dodgers to beat the Brewers and instantly secure your $150 bonus reward. You can then use your bonus bets on any other market available across DraftKings Sportsbook.

If you are not a baseball fan, The Open Championship is still ongoing as well, and you could place your $5 bet on one of the available markets for that tournament to activate your offer.

The market you pick does not matter. Just make sure that when you receive the $150 in bonus bets, you use them within one week. They will expire from your account after seven days.

DraftKings MLB Friday Parlays

When you set up a new DraftKings Sportsbook account, you will have the opportunity to bet on trending parlays for the biggest sports events. This includes Friday’s MLB games. Just navigate to the MLB page and even click on individual games to view the popular options. Let’s take a look at a few examples below:

Red Sox moneyline, Brewers moneyline, Mariners moneyline (+916)

Cubs moneyline, Pirates moneyline, Padres moneyline, Phillies moneyline, Blue Jays moneyline (+983)

Pirates moneyline, Reds moneyline, Cardinals moneyline (+649)

Giants moneyline, Padres moneyline, White Sox moneyline (+730)

How To Redeem DraftKings Promo Code

It is easy to secure this welcome offer from DraftKings Sportsbook. Just click here to start the registration process and automatically receive the promo when you are set up with your new account. You will be asked to provide basic personal information, like your name, date of birth, mailing address, etc. to create your account.

The next step from there is to make an initial deposit that will cover your $5 bet. This can be done with a credit card, debit card, PayPal account or any other secure payment method. Then just place your $5 bet to unlock your $150 in bonus bets.

Your bonus bets will be valid for one week before they expire from your account.