DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 WNBA, MLB, Golf Bonus This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Instantly collect a $150 bonus when you apply the DraftKings promo code at sign up today. This exclusive code will lock you into a “bet $5 cash, win $150 bonus” deal on any MLB wager made to start your account. Once your bet is placed, DraftKings will automatically send you six (6) separate bonus bets worth $25 a piece to use however you want over the next seven (7) full days.







Eligible wagers that trigger the bonus can be made on any market of a game Friday, including Tigers-Blue Jays, Phillies-Yankees and Dodgers-Red Sox. Those options include the spread, moneyline, run line, a game prop, player prop, parlay or same game parlay. Win or lose, the sportsbook will award you bonus bets the moment your first wager is placed.

Win $150 Bonus Instantly on MLB Wager with DraftKings Promo Code

One of the best promotional options on the market is back, and you can take advantage of it right now by signing up for DraftKings and using the DraftKings promo code to lock in their new welcome offer. Place a starting wager of $5 cash on a baseball game today and instantly receive $150 in bonus bets as a thank you from the sportsbook.

Qualifying for the wager is very simple. Any cash bet of at least $5 will trigger the bonus. Plus, your wager does not have to settle as a win, like other sportsbooks force you to do. Just the act of placing your bet is enough to get six (6) $25 bonus bets sent your way.

For example, say you just make a simple wager of $5 on something like the Yankees to beat the Phillies outright today. Even if the Mariners lose the game, DraftKings will send you the bonus bets well before your bet settles. That way you can use the additional bonuses on this game, or any other game Thursday.

MLB Parlay Boosts Lead Offers

Gain even more opportunities to win big when you secure an account and log into the DraftKings app. Here you’ll find a bunch of separate promotional deals that can keep the action going and earn you more cash today.

Check out these options for Thursday:

MLB Parlay Boost: Enhance the odds of your MLB parlay with this offer on any parlay, same game parlay or SGPx

WNBA Parlay Profit Boost: Build a 4+ leg WNBA parlay, SGP or SGPx and raise the odds of that bet

Creating Account with DraftKings Promo Code Friday

Use your full legal name, age, home address and the location settings of your device to secure your account with the sportsbook. Be sure to add the DraftKings promo code where the directions indicate in order to lock in the welcome offer.

Begin your account by making a cash deposit of $10 or more. You can make the deposit through any secure payment method like an online bank connection, credit card or payment app, like PayPal.

The bonus bets you receive will stay in your account for a total of seven (7) full days. Unused bets will expire after this time period. Bonuses can be used together or separately on individual wagers.