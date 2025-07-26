DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 MLB Bonus for Phillies-Yankees, Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the latest DraftKings promo code to sign up for a new sportsbook account and immediately lock in $150 in bonus bets. Place a $5 wager on an MLB game, a WNBA game or any other market available to unlock your reward.





Saturday’s MLB schedule is loaded, and things get started right away in the Bronx with an early Saturday afternoon matchup between the Phillies and Yankees. The huge Blue Jays-Tigers series continues, while other weekend series lik Dodgers-Red Sox get started tonight. The WNBA also delivers a few huge matchups on tap this weekend.

A $5 bet on any of those games will activate your $150 in bonus bets. The 3M Open is also underway, which provides new users with more opportunities to activate their welcome offer. Sign up now to capitalize on Friday’s events.

DraftKings Promo Code For Guaranteed $150 MLB, WNBA Bonus

DraftKingsPromo Code No Code Needed! Sign Up Using Links New User Offer Bet $5, Win $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos MLB No Sweat Bet, MLB Profit Boost, WNBA Queen of the Court, WNBA Profit Boost, NBA Future Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 26, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

As noted above, all you have to do is place your $5 bet to activate the $150 in bonus bets. The outcome of your $5 bet does not matter, and you will receive your bonus bets before your initial wager even settles.

A $5 bet on any market will qualify for this promo. For example, you could bet $5 on the Dodgers to beat the Red Sox on Saturday night and immediately get your bonus bets to use on any other market. A bet on one of the WNBA games or a 3M Open wager will work the same. Just make sure your initial wager is at least $5.

A simple moneyline bet will work for this promo, but you could also pick a spread, total, prop or even parlay market to activate your offer.

Once you secure your $150 in bonus bets, just make sure that you use them within the next week. Any unused bonuses will expire from your account after that period of time.

Create Account With DraftKings Sportsbook

Click here to start up a new account and instantly get the welcome offer. Just follow the steps below to go through the registration process:

Provide basic personal information (Legal name, mailing address, date of birth, email, etc.)

Make initial deposit with secure payment method (Credit card, debit card, online banking, PayPal account, etc.)

Place initial $5 bet to activate $150 in bonus bets

Use your bonus bets within week before they expire from your account.

DraftKings Sportsbook In-App Offers

When you are set up with your new DraftKings Sportsbook account, you will be able to take advantage of several in-app promos. These provide profit boosts, early payouts and more. These kinds of promotions are available for MLB games, WNBA games, golf, tennis and more. Just check in each day to see what offers are available for the biggest events.

You can also take advantage of pre-made parlays within the app. Just scroll to a specific sport to view the popular options or click on a specific game that appeals to you to see the options available for that event.

These markets could be good opportunities to use any profit boost tokens that are available with DraftKings Sportsbook.