DraftKings Promo Code: Claim Instant $150 Bonus for WNBA, MLB, More

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Redeem bonus bets for MLB games with the newest DraftKings promo code offer. New customers can register here to activate this offer on Tuesday. Make your opening wager and gain access to no sweat bets, profit boosts and free contests.









Sign up with the current DraftKings promo code offer and begin with a $5 bet on any game. The result doesn’t matter, so you’re guaranteed to receive a $150 bonus. Use (6) $25 bonus bets for several matchups throughout the week.

We have a packed slate on Tuesday, including the Tigers vs. Pirates, Red Sox vs. Phillies, Yankees vs. Blue Jays, Giants vs. Braves, Astros vs. Diamondbacks, Brewers vs. Mariners and Twins vs. Dodgers.

Click here to activate the best DraftKings promo code offer and collect $150 in bonus bets.

Bet MLB with This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

DraftKingsPromo Code No Code Needed! Sign Up Using Links New User Offer Bet $5, Win $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos MLB No Sweat Bet, MLB Profit Boost, WNBA Queen of the Court, WNBA Profit Boost, NBA Future Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 22, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Browse through a variety of batter props, such as odds for players to hit a home run. Get in a bet on Oniel Cruz, Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh, Shohei Ohtani or Eugenio Suarez to go long on Tuesday night.

DraftKings has released a no sweat bet and parlay boost for Tuesday night. Go to the promotions tab to opt-in after making your first wager. It also includes a guide that explains different types of baseball bets, free contests with large prize pools and a rewards program. All your MLB bets will go toward earning Crowns, which can be redeemed for bonus bets and other perks.

DraftKings Promo Code: Guide to Claim $150 Bonus

New customers can take these steps to redeem bonus bets for baseball, basketball, golf and other sports this week. It only takes a few minutes to create an account.

Click here to unlock the best DraftKings promo code offer. Register by entering your full name, email address, date of birth and residential address. Use PayPal, a debit card, online banking or Venmo to make a deposit of $5 or more. Place a $5 bet on an MLB game.

Win or lose, you’ll get (6) $25 bonus bets. Your betslip will have all your active and settled wagers.

Win a Share of $500,000 in Bonus Bets with Queen of the Court

Opt-in to the Queen of the Court and use a profit boost for any player prop. Find odds for the Sparks vs. Mystics, Fever vs. Liberty, Sky vs. Lynx, Wings vs. Storm and Dream vs. Aces.

If your player happens to record the most points + rebounds + assists on Tuesday, you’ll win a share of the $500,000 prize pool. Caitlyn Clark is out for the Fever, so you’ll have to go with Breanna Stewart, A’ja Wilson or another player to have a big night.

Follow the links above to unlock the best DraftKings promo code offer. Get a $150 bonus for MLB and WNBA games after making a $5 bet.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.