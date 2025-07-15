DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $150 MLB All-Star Game, WNBA Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Any $5 bet on the MLB All-Star Game will be enough to secure a $150 instant bonus. New players will receive six $25 bonus bets to use over the next seven days.

DraftKings Sportsbook is a top option for baseball fans this summer. There are also options for players with the WNBA and NBA Las Vegas Summer League. Anyone who activates this offer will start with a $150 welcome bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 Instant Bonus

This DraftKings promo is a foolproof way for players to hit the ground running this week. Any $5 bet is enough to trigger this $150 bonus. Players will receive the bonus bets immediately after placing the $5 wager.

The MLB All-Star Game is going to be the most popular option for bettors on Tuesday night. The American League has won 10 of the last 11 All-Star Games, but the National League is bringing a star-studded roster featuring Paul Skenes, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Manny Machado.

How to Unlock This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

First things first, it's important to note that players can skip the promo code by signing up with any of the links on this page. Here is a quick walkthrough for new players:

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Flip a $5 bet on the All-Star Game or any other matchup into a $150 bonus.

Players can use the six $25 bonus bets on a wide range of markets for the next seven days.

MLB All-Star Game MVP Odds

Predicting the All-Star Game MVP can be a tough ask. Tons of players will cycle into the lineup throughout the game, which makes it tougher to accurately pinpoint a potential MVP. With that said, DraftKings Sportsbook has competitive odds on this market for Tuesday night’s game. Take a look at the current odds to win All-Star Game MVP (odds are subject to change before first pitch):

Shohei Ohtani (+550)

Aaron Judge (+600)

Pete Crow-Armstrong (+900)

Ronald Acuna Jr. (+1000)

Cal Raleigh (+1100)

Bobby Witt Jr. (+1700)

Kyle Tucker (+1800)

James Wood (+2000)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (+2500)

Tarik Skubal (+2500)

Francisco Lindor (+2500)

Elly De La Cruz (+2500)

Riley Greene (+3000)

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (+3000)

Fernando Tatis Jr. (+3000)

Kyle Schwarber (+3500)

Junior Caminero (+3500)

Byron Buxton (+3500)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.