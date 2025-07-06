BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Get Upgraded $150 July 4th Weekend Betting Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Claim the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 offer to get a chance at $150 in bonus bets or secure a $1,500 first bet safety net with a new account. Start the sign-up process by clicking here and get started in time to take advantage of MLB games like Astros-Dodgers, the Club World Cup or the Wimbledon Championships throughout the July 4th weekend.







The offer you can claim depends on the state you are in. If you sign up in MI, NJ, PA or WV, you can start off with a $10 bet and get $150 in bonus bets if your initial wager settles as a win. If you sign up in another state, you can get the $1,500 first bet safety net to start your account.

Get started for games like Astros-Dodgers, Yankees-Mets, 13 other MLB games, soccer and several Wimbledon Championship matches to take advantage of the welcome offer you are eligible for.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 for July 4th Weekend Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Any Sport Parlay Boost Token, Second Chance Soccer Token, Soccer Odds Boost Token, Soccer Early Payout, etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On July 6, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Sports Betting Staff

Let’s start with how to use the $150 bonus, as that requires an extra step. You must win your initial $10 bet to get the $150 in bonus bets. With this in mind, you should look at a wide variety of markets before placing your initial bet. Looking at some prop markets might be better than betting on the outcome of a game.

For example, it is hard to predict the winner of an individual baseball game, even if the matchup looks lopsided on paper. Opting to bet on something like a strikeout prop for a starting pitcher might be a better way to go.

If you receive the $1,500 first bet offer, you can wager up to that amount and get your stake back if your bet loses. So, if you put something like $1,000 on the Dodgers to beat the Astros, you will get a large payout if your bet wins. However, you will get your $1,000 stake back in a bonus refund if your bet loses.

Bonuses you receive with either offer will be valid for seven days before they expire.

Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

Sign up by clicking here or on any of our other links on this page. Enter the bonus code WTOP150 along with your basic personal information to secure your account and the welcome offer. Enabling location settings will ensure you receive the welcome offer you are eligible for.

Next, make a deposit that will cover your initial wager with BetMGM Sportsbook with a credit card or any other secure payment method. From there, place your first bet to activate your welcome offer.

As mentioned above, any bonus bets will be valid for seven days after they are credited to your account.

In-App Opportunities for July 6th

When you are up and running with BetMGM Sportsbook, you will have the opportunity to claim parlay and bet boosts, early payout promos, second chance scorer promos and more. These types of offers are available throughout the sports calendar.

You will be able to use these types of promos on MLB games throughout July 4 weekend. With the Club World Cup and Wimbledon Championships both running through July 13, you can also get promos for those two events for the foreseeable future, too.

Get up and running now to take advantage of the welcome offer you are eligible for and the in-app promos from BetMGM Sportsbook.