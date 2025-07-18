BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim Extended $150 Betting Bonus with MLB Back

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get in on the action with the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to secure one of two welcome promos for Friday's MLB games, The Open Championship or any other market. Lock in $150 in bonus bets or get a $1,500 first bet safety net when you start up a new account.





The All-Star break is over, and every MLB team will be back in action on Friday. The trade deadline is looming at the end of July, so the upcoming games loom large for teams on the fringe of the playoff race. Bet on games like Red Sox-Cubs, Giants-Blue Jays, Brewers-Dodgers and more with the BetMGM welcome offer you qualify for.

The offer you get depends on your location when you sign up. Users in select states (MI, NJ, PA, WV) will get the chance to secure $150 in bonus bets with a winning $10 bet to start their accounts.

How To Use BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 Offers

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos The Open Odds Boost, Second Chance Golf Bet, Marriott Bonvoy Bet and Get, MLB Daily Swing, etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On July 18, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Sports Betting Staff

Most users will get the $1,500 first bet safety net offer, so let’s go through how you can use that to your advantage with your new account. You will have the ability to bet up to that amount and get your stake refunded if your bet settles as a loss.

For example, you could bet $800 on the Giants to beat the Blue Jays and secure a large payout if you win. If your bet loses, you will be refunded your $800 stake in the form of a bonus to use later on.

If you receive the $150 bonus offer, you must place a winning $10 wager to secure the reward. With this in mind, make sure to bet on something that you believe has a good chance of settling as a win. A moneyline, spread, over/under or even prop bet will qualify. Look at a wide variety of options and place your bet when you find one that you are comfortable with.

BetMGM In-App Offers

When you are set up with your BetMGM Sportsbook account, you can take advantage of various in-app offers for several sports in addition to the welcome promo.

These offers include profit boosts, early payout options and even a daily free-to-play game to win prizes. Claim boosts and early payouts for MLB games, WNBA games, golf, tennis and more within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. The MLB Daily Swing game gives you a chance to secure rewards to use within the app as well.

Register With BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

Start the easy sign-up process by clicking here and enter the bonus code WTOP150 to secure your offer. Enable location settings during this process to ensure you receive the offer you are eligible for. You will be asked to provide basic personal information, like your name, date of birth, mailing address, etc. to complete your account.

All you have to do from there is make an initial deposit to cover your first wager that will activate your BetMGM welcome offer. This can be done with a credit card, debit card or several other secure payment methods.

Any bonus bets you receive will be valid for one week before they expire.