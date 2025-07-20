BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 MLB, Open Final Round Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Score one of two welcome offers with the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. Score $150 in bonus bets with a winning $10 wager on Sunday's MLB games or use a $1,500 first bet safety net to start your account. Click here to sign up and bet on games like Brewers-Dodgers.





In addition to the Brewers-Dodgers game, Tarik Skubal will take the mound for the Tigers on Sunday Night Baseball against the Texas Rangers. There are more exciting betting options with the Red Sox-Cubs and Yankees-Braves games as well.

These games will have big implications for the looming trade deadline. Teams on the fringe of playoff contention could decide on becoming buyers or sellers within the next week or two.

The offer you receive is dependent on your location when you sign up. Users in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV) will get a chance to win $150 in bonus bets with a winning $10 wager. Users in other states can use the $1,500 first bet safety net to start.

How To Use BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 Offers

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos MLB Profit Boost, Daily Profit Boosts, MLB Daily Swing, etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On July 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Sports Betting Staff

Most will get the $1,500 first bet safety net, so let’s go through how to use that offer. You will have the chance to bet up to that amount and get your stake refunded if you lose.

As an example, let’s say you want to bet something like $1,000 on the Tigers to beat the Rangers on Sunday Night Baseball. If the Tigers do win, you will get a big payout to jumpstart your account. If the Rangers win, you will get your $1,000 stake refunded in the form of bonuses.

If you get the $150 bonus offer, you must win your initial $10 bet to secure the reward. You could bet on the Tigers moneyline, but it might be smarter to look into some prop bets. It is tough to predict the winner of an individual MLB game. Betting on Skubal to strike out a given number of batters could be a better option.

Once you find a bet you are comfortable with, place your $10 bet and wait for it to settle to see if you win the $150 in bonus bets.

BetMGM MLB Offers

When you are up and running with your BetMGM Sportsbook account, you will have the opportunity to claim in-app promos for Sunday’s MLB games. These promos often include odds boosts and early payout options.

You can also play the MLB Daily Swing game, which gives you a chance to win prizes. Users can also watch the MLB.TV free game of the day within the BetMGM Sportsbook app, which will enable them to easily bet on the game while watching.

Claim BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 Offer

Secure this offer by clicking here and entering the bonus code WTOP150 when creating your new account with BetMGM Sportsbook. Just input basic personal information into the required fields to complete this process. Enabling location settings on your device will ensure that you receive the offer you are eligible for.

From there, you will need to make a deposit with a secure payment method. This will cover your first wager with BetMGM Sportsbook to activate your promo.

Any bonus bets you receive with either offer will be valid for seven days before they expire from your account.