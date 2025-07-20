Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus for Rangers-Tigers, Any MLB Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New customers can pick a welcome offer for Sunday Night Baseball when using the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Sign up here to lock-in an instant bonus or make a hefty wager on the Tigers vs. Rangers.









A $5 bet with the bet365 bonus code will instantly result in a $150 bonus. The outcome of this small bet doesn’t matter. On the other hand, you can elect to use the $1,000 first-bet safety net instead. Make a hefty wager and claim a bonus refund after a loss.

We recommend the instant bonus to most new users. But the safety net is better for those who would rather make a larger bet than usual. Then, you can browse through same-game parlay boosts for all MLB games.

Click here to sign up with the bet365 bonus code and redeem a $150 bonus for MLB games.

Using Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for MLB Sunday

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos SGP Boosts for MLB, 30% NBA Summer League SGP Profit Boost, Daily Lineups, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Get in your initial bet as soon as possible to score the $150 bonus. There are games throughout the day before the Tigers-Rangers, such as the Reds vs. Mets, Red Sox vs. Cubs, Brewers vs. Mariners and Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks.

Tarik Skubal is making the start for the Tigers on Sunday night. His 10-3 record and 2.23 ERA got him the starting job for the AL in the All-Star Game, where he only threw one inning. The Tigers have a comfortable lead in the AL Central, but the Rangers are 6.5 games back in the AL West. They’ll have Jacob Latz on the mound, who is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA this season.

How to Sign Up with the Bet365 Bonus Code

New users can take these easy steps to choose a welcome offer in time for Sunday Night Baseball.

Sign up here to apply the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Fill in your name, email, date of birth and other basic info. Make a deposit of $10 or more with an accepted payment method. Place a $5 bet to redeem a $150 bonus or wager up to $1,000 with a safety net.

The result of your $5 bet doesn’t matter when choosing the $150 bonus, but a loss with the safety net will cause a bonus refund.

SGP Boosts for the Tigers-Rangers

Customers can find same-game parlay boosts for every MLB matchup. These are just some of the options for the Tigers vs. Rangers:

Tigers win, Riley Greene gets 2+ hits and Gleyber Torres records 2+ total bases (+1100)

Corey Seager records 1+ home runs, 2+ hits and 2+ RBI (+1800)

Skubal gets the win, has 8+ strikeouts, under 1.5 earned runs and under 1.5 walks (+500)

Tigers get the most hits, Matt Vierling, Wenceel Perez, Spencer Torkelson, Javier Baez and Torres each get a hit 9+850)

Register through the links above to use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Make a $5 bet on Sunday to redeem a $150 bonus or activate a $1,000 safety net.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.