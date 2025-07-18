All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|55
|41
|.573
|—
|New York
|53
|43
|.552
|2
|Boston
|53
|46
|.535
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|50
|47
|.515
|5½
|Baltimore
|43
|52
|.453
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|59
|38
|.608
|—
|Minnesota
|47
|49
|.490
|11½
|Kansas City
|47
|50
|.485
|12
|Cleveland
|46
|49
|.484
|12
|Chicago
|32
|65
|.330
|27
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|56
|40
|.583
|—
|Seattle
|51
|45
|.531
|5
|Texas
|48
|49
|.495
|8½
|Los Angeles
|47
|49
|.490
|9
|Athletics
|41
|57
|.418
|16
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|55
|41
|.573
|—
|New York
|55
|42
|.567
|½
|Miami
|44
|51
|.463
|10½
|Atlanta
|42
|53
|.442
|12½
|Washington
|38
|58
|.396
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|58
|39
|.598
|—
|Milwaukee
|56
|40
|.583
|1½
|St. Louis
|51
|46
|.526
|7
|Cincinnati
|50
|47
|.515
|8
|Pittsburgh
|39
|58
|.402
|19
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|58
|39
|.598
|—
|San Diego
|52
|44
|.542
|5½
|San Francisco
|52
|45
|.536
|6
|Arizona
|47
|50
|.485
|11
|Colorado
|22
|74
|.229
|35½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 4, Boston 1
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Athletics at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco (Webb 9-6) at Toronto (Lauer 4-2), 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 4-9) at Miami (Quantrill 3-8), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Philadelphia (Walker 3-5), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Houser 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 8-7) at Tampa Bay (Littell 8-7), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Texas (Rocker 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
Athletics (Severino 2-11) at Cleveland (Allen 6-7), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Bello 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 6-3), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 6-5) at Atlanta (Wentz 2-1), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-13), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 2-4) at Seattle (Evans 3-3), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco at Toronto, 12:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Athletics at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 4, Boston 1
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco (Webb 9-6) at Toronto (Lauer 4-2), 3:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Martinez 7-9) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 8-4), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 4-9) at Miami (Quantrill 3-8), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Philadelphia (Walker 3-5), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Houser 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 0-1) at Washington (Parker 5-10), 6:45 p.m.
Boston (Bello 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 6-3), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 6-5) at Atlanta (Wentz 2-1), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Gray 9-3) at Arizona (Nelson 5-2), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-13), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 11-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco at Toronto, 12:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
