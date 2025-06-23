Upgraded DraftKings Promo Code Scores New $150 MLB Instant Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services You can secure the new DraftKings promo code offer when you sign up for a new account and bet $5 on Monday’s MLB games. Click here to sign up and place that initial bet to get $150 in bonuses credited to your account instantly.

All you have to do to is place a $5 wager on a game like Braves-Mets or any other market to secure your $150 in bonus bets to start your account. Sign up before today’s games start to get in on the action.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers New $150 Offer

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets In-App Promos No Sweat Home Run, MLB Parlay Profit Boost, Soccer SGP Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 23, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Sports Betting

This offer is simple to use for new users, as you just have to place a $5 bet on any market. The outcome of this wager does not matter, and you will be given your $150 in bonus bets before your bet even settles. Let’s use Monday’s Braves-Mets game as an example. If you are a big Mets fan and want to bet on them to win, you could wager $5 on the New York moneyline. After you place that bet, you will not have to wait for your $150 in bonuses. These bonuses could then be used on any other market, maybe a prop bet for the Braves-Mets game or any other game available on DraftKings Sportsbook. Just make sure to use your bonus bets within seven days, as they will expire after that period of time if they are unused.

Register with DraftKings Promo Code

Start the registration process by clicking here or on any of our other links. On the registration page, you will need to enter your name, address, date of birth and other basic identifying information. There is no need to enter a code in this stage, as you will automatically be given the new user offer by clicking on one of our links. From there, you will need to make an initial deposit with a secure payment method. A credit card, debit card or several other options will work for this step. This deposit should cover your initial $5 bet. Lastly, just place that $5 bet on any market you desire. You will then receive your bonus bets to use within the next seven days.

Popular SGPs for MLB Monday

When you are up and running with your new account, you will be able to take advantage of several opportunities with DraftKings Sportsbook. One is the MLB same game parlay boost promo, which you can then use on popular pre-made same game parlays. Below are a few examples of popular same game parlays for Monday’s games: