Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 in Deposit Bonuses for MLB, NBA + NHL

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with Underdog promo code WTOP and secure a 50% first deposit match. New players can take advantage of this promo and grab bonuses to use on the NBA, NHL, MLB and more. Click here to start signing up.







Each new player will receive a 50% first deposit match. New users can secure up to $1,000 in total bonuses with a $2,000 initial deposit.

There is no shortage of options for sports fans this week. Sunday is all about MLB with great games like Yankees-Dodgers and Tigers-Royals. Not to mention, the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Finals start later this week. Underdog Sports will have tons of different ways to get in on the action.

Click here to redeem Underdog promo code WTOP and claim $1,000 in bonuses with this 50% deposit match.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Delivers $1,000 Bonus

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 50% Deposit Match Up to $1,000 In-App Promos Gimme Pick, Entry Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 1, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a straightforward opportunity for daily fantasy players. Remember, each new player will receive the 50% match on an initial deposit. Someone who wants to take full advnatage of this offer can start with a $2,000 deposit.

However, players can choose how much they want to deposit. For example, someone who makes a $500 deposit will receive $250 in bonuses. Think of this promo as a head start for players on Underdog Sports.

Players will have maximum flexibility going into the week. Start flipping these bonuses on the NBA, NHL, MLB and more. There should be something for every sports fan. Make picks and build entries on the biggest stars in sports.

How to Unlock Underdog Promo Code WTOP

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start locking in these bonuses. For a detailed breakdown of the registration process, refer to the outline below:

Click here to start signing up. Make sure to apply promo code WTOP.

to start signing up. Make sure to apply promo code WTOP. Answer the required information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit cash using instant bank transfer, credit/debit card, Apple Pay, PayPal, etc.

Players will receive a 50% deposit match for up to $1,000 in total bonuses.

Use this bonus cash to make picks and build entries on the NBA, NHL, MLB and more.

NBA Finals Begin on Thursday

The NBA Finals will tip off on Thursday night as the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Indiana Pacers. Oklahoma City is the favorite to win, but don’t count out Indiana yet. If any team can crack this Thunder defense, it might be the high-flying Pacers.

Indiana’s offense is built around the speed of Tyrese Haliburton. The Pacers are constantly trying to lure teams into an up-tempo game. But the Thunder might be able to match that intensity with its swarming defense and offensive shotmaking of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Underdog Sports will have a ton of options for basketball fans throughout the NBA Finals.