Tanner Bibee gets first win of season in 14th start, Guardians beat Rangers 6-0

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tanner Bibee got his first win of the season in his 14th start, allowing three hits…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tanner Bibee got his first win of the season in his 14th start, allowing three hits over eight innings to lead the Cleveland Guardians over the Texas Rangers 6-0 on Saturday.

A 27-year-old right-hander, Bibee (1-7) had been winless in a franchise-record 13 regular-season starts since beating Detroit last Sept. 24.

He needed 87 pitches to get through eight innings, striking out three and walking two. Bibee has receive one or zero runs of support in 10 previous starts this year.

Tim Herrin pitched a hitless ninth to finish Cleveland’s third shutout, all on the road. Texas was blanked for the fifth time — and fourth in the Rangers’ last 24 games.

José Ramírez and Brayan Rocchio homered for the Guardians.

Jack Leiter (3-5) allowed five runs, matching his season high, and six hits in 4 2/3 innings with a season-low two strikeouts. Texas (31-33) has not been at .500 it was 16-16 after play on May 1.

Ramírez led off the second with a drive into the home bullpen beyond right field and Rocchio, Cleveland’s No. 9 hitter, homered off the right-field foul pole in a four-run fifth. He matched a career high with five home runs this year.

Chase DeLauter, Kyle Manzardo and Daniel Schneemann added two-out RBI hits in the fifth.

Rangers reliever Luis Curvelo left the eighth after his second batter, Patrick Bailey, hit a 107.7 mph liner off the pitcher’s right thigh.

Up Next

Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom (4-4, 3.48 ERA) is scheduled to start Sunday in his first career appearance start against Cleveland, the only team he’s never faced. LHP Joey Cantillo (4-2, 3.92) starts for the Guardians.

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