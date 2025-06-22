DraftKings Promo Code: Last Chance for $300 NBA Finals Bonus

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and servicesThis article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Check out the DraftKings promo code offer for the NBA Finals as Game 7 between Pacers and Thunder is set to tip off. New users who take advantage of this opportunity can claim a $300 bonus as these two teams are both one win away from winning the NBA Finals. Start the registration process by clicking here to receive offers for the NBA Finals Game 7 tonight, along with a bunch of other offers for the MLB, WNBA and much more. Create an account and place a $5 bet on the Pacers vs. Thunder tonight, or any other game and market. Players who start with a winning wager will receive $300 in total bonuses. Click here to redeem this DraftKings promo code offer on the NBA Finals or any MLB game. Bet $5 to get $300 in bonuses with a win.
DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $300 Bonus for NBA Finals Game 7
|DraftKings Promo Code
|Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets
|In-App Promos
|NBA Finals Game 7 SGP Profit Boost, MLB SGP Profit Boost, WNBA SGP Boost, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|June 22, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP Sports Betting
Getting Started With This DraftKings Promo Code for NBA FinalsThere is no promo code required to unlock this offer. Players can sign up from a computer or mobile device in a matter of minutes, with a quick walkthrough of the registration process here:
-
- Click above to redeem this offer. Make sure to input basic identifying information to create a new account.
-
- Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods (online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.)
-
- Use a $5 bet on MLB to get $300 in bonuses with a win (paid out as 12 $25 bonus bets).
NBA Finals Game 7 In-App OffersFirst and foremost, let’s highlight the importance of this sign-up bonus. Each new player can turn a $5 winning bet into $300 in bonuses, which is a great place for new users to start. From there, DraftKings is offering a lot of in-app promotions to take advantage of for the NBA Finals Game 7 tonight. Those looking to win big can get an NBA Finals Same-Game Parlay Profit Boost, with a minimum odds of +300 and a requirement of at least three legs in the SGA. Just make sure to click “Opt In” and take advantage of the offer from there. Users also have the option to tail an in-app SGP offered from Shaquille O’Neal:
-
- Alex Caruso 10+ Points
-
- Obi Toppin 10+ Points
-
- Pascal Siakam 8+ Rebounds
-
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2+ Made 3s