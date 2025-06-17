DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $300 Stanley Cup, MLB Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The Edmonton Oilers are on the brink in Tuesday’s Game 6. They need a win on the road against the Florida Panthers to force a Game 7. Florida is looking to win back-to-back Stanley Cups. You could place your $5 bet on this game or any of the MLB games taking place on Tuesday. Sign up today to get in on the action and start your account the right way.

DraftKings Promo Code For $300 NHL, MLB Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets In-App Promos NHL 33% SGP Boost, MLB No Sweat, Soccer SGP Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 17, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The important caveat to this offer is that you must win your initial $5 bet to get the $300 in bonuses. Your $5 bet can be on any game available across DraftKings Sportsbook, as long as the odds are -500 or longer.

With this in mind, you might want to dig into some of the prop markets for the game you plan to bet on. Using the Stanley Cup Final as an example, maybe you could bet on something like Connor McDavid to have three or more shots on goal. This wager has -260 odds and qualifies for this promo. This bet likely has a better chance of settling as a win than a regular moneyline bet.

This strategy could be used for MLB games, too. As an example, you can bet on Jesus Luzardo to have five or more strikeouts against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday at -340 odds.

DraftKings In-App Offers for Tuesday

When you sign up for a new account with DraftKings, you will be able to take advantage of other promotions in addition to the welcome offer.

The main promotion available for Tuesday is the 33% same game parlay boost for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. If you claim this offer, you can use this token on any same game parlay with at least three legs and odds of +300 or longer.

You can also get a no sweat bet for Tuesday’s MLB games, along with boosts for the Club World Cup and more.

Redeem DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Click here to start the registration process and automatically be given the welcome offer by completing your account. You will need to provide personal information, like your legal name, mailing address, date of birth, and more.

From there, all you need to do is make an initial deposit with a secure payment method and place your $5 bet. A credit card, debit card or several other convenient options will work for your first deposit.

Once you place your $5 wager, wait for it to settle. If your bet wins, you will receive 12 $25 bonus bets that will be valid for one week before expiration.