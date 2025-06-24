BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 MLB Promo or $1.5K First Bet Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Secure a sign-up bonus for Tuesday's MLB games with BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. New players will have access to a state-specific bonus for MLB or any other available market.







Players who register in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia will qualify for a 15-1 odds boost. Bet $10 on any game to get $150 in bonuses with a win. New users who activate this offer in other states will qualify for a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the most trusted brands in the industry, and that doesn’t happen by accident. Make picks on MLB, international soccer, WNBA and more.

Click here to activate BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 and claim this $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Choose $150 Bonus or $1.5K Bet

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos MLB Free-to-Play Game, MLB.TV Game of the Day, Daily Odds Boosts, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On June 24, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Sports Betting Staff

This is a unique promo because it is state-specific for each new user. Most players will have access to the $1,500 first bet. Start with a cash wager on any game. Anyone who loses on this first bet will receive five bonus bets that add up to the initial stake.

As for the odds boost, this is an offer only available in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Start with a $10 bet in these states. Pick a winner on this first bet to secure the $150 bonus.

How to Get Started With BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

Creating an account on BetMGM Sportsbook will set up each new player with a sign-up bonus. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Make sure to input bonus code WTOP150 to qualify for either offer.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Make sure to input bonus code WTOP150 to qualify for either offer. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile and make a cash deposit of $10 or more.

Place a $10 bet to secure the $150 bonus with a win (MI, NJ, PA, WV only) or start with a $1,500 first bet.

Any losses on the $1,500 first bet will trigger a refund as five bonus bets that match the initial stake.

Other Ways to Bet This Week

BetMGM Sportsbook should be a go-to option for fans of all sports. While we expect to see a lot of interest in MLB games throughout the week, don’t forget about international soccer. The FIFA Club World Cup and CONCACAF Gold Cup are underway. Not to mention, basketball fans can make picks on WNBA games and stars like Caitlin Clark. Grab odds boosts, no sweat bets and other unique offers on all the action. There is no shortage of options on the table for new players.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.