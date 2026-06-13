Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Claim Double Winnings for NBA Finals, World Cup, MLB Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to receive 10 100% profit boost tokens and double winnings across all NBA Finals, World Cup and MLB wagers Saturday. Use this link here to get started.







Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for 10 100% Profit Boosts

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 13th, 2026

Eligible new Caesars customers can take advantage of an incredible opportunity to maximize their bankroll and extract hidden value during the NBA postseason. By registering for an account and placing a qualifying first wager of just $1, you will activate the “Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers” promotion. Once that initial $1 bet is placed, Caesars will automatically reward your account with ten 100% profit boost tokens. Naturally, it does stand to reason that this bonus can be used on all three World Cup games Saturday as well.

These profit tokens are the perfect way to get in on the action for the highly anticipated playoff showdown between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. As you look for market inefficiencies, new users can use these ten boosts to double their potential payouts across multiple markets in this thrilling matchup. Whether you are hunting for a longshot or playing it safe with consensus odds, keep in mind that this bonus can be used on all three World Cup games Saturday as well.

Use Caesars Sportsbook Bonus Today on Knicks vs. Spurs

Market New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Moneyline +158 -190 Spread +5 (-115) -5 (-105) Total Under 216.5 (-110) Over 216.5 (-110)

Odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of June 13, 2026.

If you apply your $25 maximum promo boost to the moneyline market, the payouts fluctuate significantly depending on the side you choose. A $25 wager on the underdog Knicks (+158) would yield $39.50 in pure profit, representing excellent value for a live dog. Conversely, placing that same $25 bet on the favored Spurs (-190) would net $13.16 in winnings. Should you choose a typical spread or total bet carrying standard -110 odds, a $25 stake will return $22.73 in profit. As always when scanning the board, it is worth noting that this bonus can be used on all three World Cup games Saturday as well.

When deciding where to place your wager, digging into the 2025 postseason team statistics can help uncover an analytical edge. We put a lot of stock in advanced metrics, and so far, the Knicks hold the statistical high ground in this matchup. New York is posting an elite 15.3 Net Rate (estimated points scored minus points allowed per 100 possessions), well above San Antonio’s solid but lower 9.5 mark. The Knicks also command the glass, grabbing an impressive 54.6% of available rebounds compared to the Spurs’ 52.2% Total Rebound Percentage. For bettors diversifying their portfolio, remember that this bonus can be used on all three World Cup games Saturday as well.

How to Activate the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Getting started with this incredible offer is a straightforward process for anyone looking to capitalize on current futures prices or daily action. Follow these simple steps to claim your profit boosts ahead of the Knicks vs. Spurs matchup. Before we dive into the steps, do not forget that this bonus can be used on all three World Cup games Saturday as well.

Download the App: Search for and download the Caesars Sportsbook app on your mobile device. Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the exclusive Caesars promo code WTOPDYW. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account using one of Caesars’ many secure and reliable deposit methods. Place Your First Wager: Make your initial cash wager of $1 or more on any eligible market, such as tonight’s highly anticipated game between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs.

Once your qualifying $1 bet is placed, your account will automatically be credited with ten 100% profit boosts to maximize the payouts on your next 10 wagers. It is never too early to look ahead at how these boosts can build your bankroll, and yes, this bonus can be used on all three World Cup games Saturday as well.