Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Knicks-Celtics, Warriors-Timberwolves

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with Sleeper promo code WTOP and start locking in bonus cash. New players can start with a $100 bonus for the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs, MLB or any other available market. Click here to activate this offer.







New users who take advantage of this promo will qualify for a 100% first deposit match up to $100 in bonuses. Make picks on the NBA, NHL, MLB and more.

Sleeper Fantasy should be a go-to option for players this weekend. There are two pivotal NBA games on Saturday — Knicks vs. Celtics and Warriors vs. Timberwolves. Let’s take a closer look at the details fo this exclusive daily fantasy promo.

Click here to unlock Sleeper promo code WTOP and claim this $100 bonus with a 100% deposit match.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Offers $100 Deposit Match

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $100 Deposit Match In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On May 10, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There is nothing complicated about this offer from Sleeper Fantasy. Simply sign up and start with a cash deposit. Players will receive the 100% match up to $100. For example, someone who makes an initial deposit of $50 will receive $50 in bonuses.

There is no shortage of options this weekend with the NBA and NHL playoffs in action. There are multiple games to choose from every day. Make picks and build entries on the biggest matchups.

How to Redeem Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Create a new account on Sleeper Fantasy in a matter of minutes. This offer is only available for first-time depositors. Here is a full walkthrough of the registration process:

Click here to start signing up. After being redirected to a sign-up landing page, apply promo code WTOP.

to start signing up. After being redirected to a sign-up landing page, apply promo code WTOP. Answer the basic prompts with the necessary information to set up an account. Verify your profile to get started.

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit card, debit card, etc.

Receive a 100% first deposit match for up to $100 in total bonuses.

Start using this bonus cash to make picks on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other available market.

Saturday NBA Playoff Preview

The NBA playoffs are living up to the hype so far. There are two more games coming up on Saturday. The Boston Celtics were the favorites in the Eastern Conference all season long, but they have their backs up against the wall in Game 3. The Celtics are going to New York down 2-0 to the Knicks.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are trying to survive without Stephen Curry. The former Finals MVP is nursing a hamstring strain, but Golden State is still tied 1-1 with the Timberwolves. Here is a quick look at how each series stacks up: