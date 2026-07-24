Astros’ Spencer Arrighetti leaves start against White Sox in second inning with foot injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Houston Astros right-hander Spencer Arrighetti left his start against the Chicago White Sox in the second inning…

CHICAGO (AP) — Houston Astros right-hander Spencer Arrighetti left his start against the Chicago White Sox in the second inning Friday night with a foot injury.

Arrighetti was throwing warmup pitches before starting the second inning when he was visited at the mound by manager Joe Espada, pitching coach Joshua Miller and a trainer. After a short discussion, Arrighetti left the game and was replaced by AJ Blubaugh.

The Astros announced a few innings later that Arrighetti is dealing with nerve irritation in his right foot.

Arrighetti struggled in the first inning, allowing three runs and two hits with two walks and two hit batters while throwing 33 pitches. He entered the game 7-5 and has a 4.60 ERA and hasn’t won since May 28, when he was 7-1.

—

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.