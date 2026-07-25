Sam Kerr scores for Gotham FC in 2-2 draw with the Portland Thorns

Sam Kerr scored her first goal since returning to the National Women’s Soccer League to pull Gotham FC into a…

Sam Kerr scored her first goal since returning to the National Women’s Soccer League to pull Gotham FC into a 2-2 draw with the Portland Thorns on Friday night.

In other NWSL action, the Orlando Pride beat the Chicago Stars 1-0; and the Houston Dash topped Bay FC 1-0.

Guro Reiten found an unmarked Midge Purce in the second minute to give Gotham (9-3-4) the early lead.

Portland (8-5-4) responded in the 21st minute with Renee Lyle’s narrow angle shot. Pietra Tordin was credited with her league-leading seventh assist.

The Thorns took the lead in the 53rd minute on a deflected shot from midfielder Jessie Fleming.

Kerr scored off a corner kick for her first goal since joining Gotham earlier this month after more than six seasons at Chelsea.

Kerr drew a red card on Portland defender Jayden Perry in the 73rd minute.

Thorns forward Morgan Weaver made her first appearance since November 2024, drawing a standing ovation from the 21,743 fans at Portland’s Providence Park.

Gotham defender Emily Sonnett was taken off the field on a stretcher in the 11th minute. The severity of the injury was not immediately clear.

Doyle’s late goal leads the Pride

Julie Doyle’s 88th-minute goal gave Orlando (7-8-2) the edge over visiting Chicago.

Orlando had a chance to take the lead in the 37th minute but Katie Atkinson saved Marta’s penalty shot after Haley McCutcheon drew a foul in the box on Chicago Aaliyah Farmer.

Anna Moorhouse made two saves to earn her sixth clean sheet of the season.

NWSL Golden Boot leader Barbra Banda was unavailable due to international duty at the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Mallory Swanson was out for the Stars (4-12-0) due to a lower leg injury.

Ullmark scores for the Dash in stoppage time

Linda Ullmark’s goal in the 91st minute gave the Houston Dash their first win since May 23rd.

It was the second consecutive game Houston (5-7-4) scored in stoppage time.

Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell made seven saves for the home crowd for her fourth clean sheet of the season.

Racheal Kundananji was unavailable for Bay (5-7-3) due to duty with the upcoming WAFCON tournament.

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