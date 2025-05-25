FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $200 MDW Betting Bonus for NBA, MLB, a

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks will garner a lot of attention, but Sunday’s MLB slate provides plenty of chances for new users to win $200 in bonus bets with an initial $5 wager.

How to Win $200 Bonus with FanDuel Promo Code

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App Promos 30% SGP Boosts, NBA Playoffs Profit Boosts, NHL 25% Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 25, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

When you sign up for this promo, you will want to take a good look at the markets available across FanDuel Sportsbook. The biggest key is to pick something that is likely to settle in a win for your initial $5 bet. That way, you will have a really good chance to win the $200 bonus.

Using the Pacers-Knicks game as an example, maybe you feel good about New York taking Game 3, so you bet $5 on the moneyline. Or you could look at some of the MLB matchups like Mets-Yankees. Some player props might be worth looking at when it comes to finding a wager that is likely to settle in a win.

How to Redeem FanDuel Promo Code

To start the sign-up process with the FanDuel Promo Code, click here or on any of our links. You will then be brought to the registration page, where you will be asked to input personal information to secure your account. This includes your name, address, birth date, and more. Enabling location settings on your device will speed along this process.

From there, you will have to make an initial deposit, which will cover your initial wager with FanDuel Sportsbook. You can use a credit card, debit card, online banking, or several other payment methods. Choose the one of most convenience to you.

Once you place your $5 bet, wait for it to settle. If it wins, then you will receive your $200 in bonus bets. Make sure to use any bonus bets you receive within seven days after you receive them. Any unused bonuses will expire after that period of time.

FanDuel Sportsbook In-App Promos

When you are set up with your new account with FanDuel Sportsbook, there are other promos to take advantage of in addition to your welcome offer.

There are various profit boost offers available. The NBA Playoffs boost is one of the most notable ones. You can also get a 30% profit boost for Sunday baseball, among other matchups. There is also a $25 profit boost offer for the Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup between the Stars and Oilers.

You can also survey several pre-made same game parlays for each game, and these could present good opportunities to use these offers available within FanDuel Sportsbook.