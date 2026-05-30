Dennis Hull, who starred for the Blackhawks and helped Canada win the ’72 Summit Series, dies at 81

CHICAGO (AP) — Dennis Hull, the two-way NHL forward who starred alongside superstar brother Bobby Hull with the Chicago Blackhawks…

CHICAGO (AP) — Dennis Hull, the two-way NHL forward who starred alongside superstar brother Bobby Hull with the Chicago Blackhawks and helped Canada win the 1972 Summit Series, died Saturday. He was 81.

Nephew Bart Hull confirmed Hull’s death on social media, and the Blackhawks announced the death with a statement from owner Rocky Wirtz. No other details were available.

Hull played 13 of 14 seasons in the league with Chicago before one final year with the Detroit Red Wings. He appeared in five All-Star Games and was voted a second-team NHL All-Star in 1972-73.

“Dennis enjoyed a distinguished career built on his scoring ability and consistency, leaving lasting contributions not only to the Blackhawks franchise but to the game itself,” Wirtz said. “Known around the league for his immense skill, toughness and intelligence, Dennis was as dominant on the ice as he was beloved off it. He often drew on his sharp wit and sense of humor to keep the locker room loose, while his warmth and humility made everyone he met feel welcome.”

While brother Bobby was excluded from playing for Canada against the Soviet Union in ’72 because he was in the World Hockey Association, Dennis went and had two goals and two assists in four games, playing on a line with New York Rangers stars Jean Ratelle and Rod Gilbert.

Hull had 303 goals and 351 assists for 654 points in 959 regular-season NHL games. He had another 67 points in 104 games in the playoffs, during an era Chicago came close but never won the Stanley Cup.

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