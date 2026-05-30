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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 30, 2026, 5:41 PM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -132 Toronto +112
at TAMPA BAY -198 LA Angels +166
Boston -118 at CLEVELAND +100
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -134 Detroit +114
Kansas City -118 at TEXAS +100
N.Y Yankees -155 at ATHLETICS +128

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego -134 at WASHINGTON +114
Atlanta -124 at CINCINNATI +106
at N.Y METS -174 Miami +146
San Francisco -114 at COLORADO -106
at LA DODGERS -127 Philadelphia +106
Chicago Cubs -116 at ST. LOUIS -102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -158 Minnesota +134
Milwaukee -186 at HOUSTON +156
at SEATTLE -153 Arizona +128

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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