MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -132 Toronto +112 at TAMPA BAY -198 LA Angels +166…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-132
|Toronto
|+112
|at TAMPA BAY
|-198
|LA Angels
|+166
|Boston
|-118
|at CLEVELAND
|+100
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-134
|Detroit
|+114
|Kansas City
|-118
|at TEXAS
|+100
|N.Y Yankees
|-155
|at ATHLETICS
|+128
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-134
|at WASHINGTON
|+114
|Atlanta
|-124
|at CINCINNATI
|+106
|at N.Y METS
|-174
|Miami
|+146
|San Francisco
|-114
|at COLORADO
|-106
|at LA DODGERS
|-127
|Philadelphia
|+106
|Chicago Cubs
|-116
|at ST. LOUIS
|-102
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-158
|Minnesota
|+134
|Milwaukee
|-186
|at HOUSTON
|+156
|at SEATTLE
|-153
|Arizona
|+128
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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