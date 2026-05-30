MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -132 Toronto +112 at TAMPA BAY -198 LA Angels +166…

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -132 Toronto +112 at TAMPA BAY -198 LA Angels +166 Boston -118 at CLEVELAND +100 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -134 Detroit +114 Kansas City -118 at TEXAS +100 N.Y Yankees -155 at ATHLETICS +128

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Diego -134 at WASHINGTON +114 Atlanta -124 at CINCINNATI +106 at N.Y METS -174 Miami +146 San Francisco -114 at COLORADO -106 at LA DODGERS -127 Philadelphia +106 Chicago Cubs -116 at ST. LOUIS -102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -158 Minnesota +134 Milwaukee -186 at HOUSTON +156 at SEATTLE -153 Arizona +128

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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