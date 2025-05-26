DraftKings Promo Code Activates $300 NBA Bonus for Thunder-Timberwolves

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Place a $5 bet after signing up with this DraftKings promo code offer. A winning bet will release a $300 bonus. Since the odds don’t matter, you can choose an expected outcome with shorter odds and have a great chance at a win.

The Thunder are three-point favorites against the Timberwolves on Monday night. They looked dominant in the first two games, but Minnesota was able to bounce back with a win at home.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA, NHL Games

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets In-App Promos NBA SGP Profit Boost, MLB Home Run Bonus, NHL Boost, Memorial Day $5K Free-to-Play Game, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 26, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There is a profit boost available each NBA playoff game. In addition to this series, these boosts can be used for the Knicks-Pacers.

DraftKings has a special free-to-play game for Memorial Day. There’s $5,000 in prizes up for grabs, and it is donating $5 to VetsinTech for every entry.

Another same-game parlay boost is available for the Hurricanes vs. Panthers. The Panthers have a chance to become the first team to earn a spot in the Stanley Cup Finals. Similar boosts will be added for the Stars-Oilers.

Win $300 Bonus with This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Create an account with this DraftKings promo code offer within a few minutes. If you are new to betting online, there is a guide on the app that explains the different types of wagers and how the odds work.

Sign up here to unlock the current DraftKings promo code offer. It will ask for your full name, email address, date of birth and other info to verify your identity. Make a deposit of $5 or more with PayPal, a debit card, online banking or Venmo. Place a $5 wager on any game.

A winning bet will release a $300 bonus. It will be awarded as (12) $25 bonus bets that must be used within the next seven days.

Home Run Boost on Memorial Day

Opt-in to the “Bigger Bonus for Every HR” promo on DraftKings and get a profit boost. It can be used for any player on Monday to hit a home run. You’ll be awarded a bonus bet for every homer hit in that game. These are all the MLB matchups set for Memorial Day:

Giants vs. Tigers

Red Sox vs. Brewers

Rockies vs. Cubs

Cardinals vs. Orioles

Blue Jays vs. Rangers

White Sox vs. Mets

Reds vs. Royals

Dodgers vs. Guardians

Twins vs. Rays

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks

Marlins vs. Padres

Yankees vs. Angels

Every bet you make during the MLB season will go toward earning Crowns for Dynasty Rewards. These can be exchanged for bonus bets and other prizes.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.