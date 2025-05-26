BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for Memorial Day Betting

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Memorial Day features a full slate of MLB games and is capped off with Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves. This gives new users an opportunity to secure a unique welcome offer with the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150.



When you take advantage of this promo, you will receive either a “Bet $10, win $150” offer, or a $1,500 first bet safety net, depending on your location. Those in CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV will get the $150 offer, while users in other states will get the $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos NBA and NHL SGP Boost Token, Second Chance Shot, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On May 26, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Sports Betting Staff

Regardless of the offer you qualify for, BetMGM Sportsbook is providing new users with the opportunity to start off their accounts on the right foot. Let’s start off by running through how to use the $150 bonus offer, as there is an important caveat.

You must win your initial $10 bet to secure the $150 bonus. So, make sure you pick a wager that you are confident in. Maybe you do not have a strong lean for Thunder-Timberwolves Game 4, especially after the way Minnesota responded at home in Game 3. Looking at MLB markets might be the right move, especially prop bets.

The odds don’t matter here, so you could at something like over 6.5 strikeouts for Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet against the Milwaukee Brewers. The odds for the over are set at -150, but all that matters is it settles in a win. If that happens, you get your $150 in bonus bets.

The $1,500 first bet safety net is simple. You can bet up to that amount of money, and BetMGM Sportsbook will have you backed up. Let’s say you wager something like $800 on the Thunder moneyline for Game 4. If you win, you will get a large payout. If you lose, you will get your $800 stake back in bonus bets.

More Sportsbook Promos for Memorial Day

In addition to the welcome offer, there are two offers running for BetMGM Sportsbook once you are set up with a new account. One is the second chance shot promotion, which gives you the chance to get your money back on a first scorer bet if that player scores the second field goal instead.

There is also an odds boost token for Sunday’s Thunder-Timberwolves, along with similar offers for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

To sign up for an account, click here or on one of our links. This will bring you to the registration page, where you will be asked to input basic personal information to secure your account. At this stage, make sure to enter the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to claim your welcome offer. Turn on location settings for your device, too, as this will ensure you receive the offer you are eligible for.

Then, you will just need to make your initial deposit to your BetMGM Sportsbook account, which will cover your initial wager to take advantage of your welcome offer.

Any bonus bets you receive will be valid for seven days before expiring.