Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Welcome Back NBA Playoffs with Best $150 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services After a night off that felt like a week, the NBA Playoffs are back Tuesday. New customers who use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 can pick a welcome offer for MLB games and the NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals between Anthony Edwards’ Timberwolves and Shai-Gilgeous Alexander’s Thunder. Register here to gain bonus bets or place a hefty wager on a certain matchup.









Apply the bet365 bonus code and begin with a $5 bet to lock-in a $150 bonus. Or wager up to $1,000 with a safety net and get a bonus refund after a loss.

The instant bonus is the most popular choice. It only takes a small bet, and the outcome doesn’t matter. The safety net is available for those that want to make a sizeable bet on any game this week. It can be applied to moeylines, total, prop or different market.

Sign up here to use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Collect a $150 bonus or use a $1,000 first-bet safety net.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for MIN-OKC NBA Playoffs

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos MLB Early Payout, MLB 30% SGP Boost, Parlay Profit Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Timberwolves enter as a seven-point road underdog, so if you want to secure the $150 bonus, any wager on the game will secure this offer.

That said, get a $1,000 safety net for Thunder vs. Wolves. If you grab Minnesota to pull a shocker and win outright but OKC eventually rolls en route to a cover, that stake would be returned with bonus bets.

Opt-in to several other offers on promotions tab for MLB, including a 30% same-game parlay boost and early payout. Similar bet365 promos are available this week for the NBA and NHL playoffs.

Bet365 Bonus Code: Guide to Sign Up

Take these easy steps to lock-in bonus bets or make your favorite bet of the week. New customers in eligible states can register with the bet365 bonus code within a couple of minutes.

Click here to apply the code WTOP365. Enter the basic info needed to verify your identity. It will ask for your full name, email address, date of birth and phone number. Deposit $10+ with PayPal, a debit card or another payment method. Place a $5 bet to score a $150 bonus or bet up to $1,000 using the safety net.

The result of your initial bet doesn’t matter when choosing the $150 bonus, but a loss with the safety net will release a bonus refund. Place a bet of the same amount on a different game.

SGP Boosts for May 20

Bet365 adds new odds boosts every day for select markets. These are just some of the options you can find on Monday:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards both to score 25+ points and 7+ assists (+1000)

Julius Randle, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren each to score 20+ points (+1600)

Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, Luguentz Dort and Isaiah Hartensten each to score 10+ points (+850)

Register through the links above to use bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Score a $150 bonus with a $5 bet or unlock a $1,000 safety net for any MLB game.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.