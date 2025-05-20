Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Welcome Back NBA Playoffs with Best $150 Bonus

After a night off that felt like a week, the NBA Playoffs are back Tuesday. New customers who use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 can pick a welcome offer for MLB games and the NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals between Anthony Edwards’ Timberwolves and Shai-Gilgeous Alexander’s Thunder. Register here to gain bonus bets or place a hefty wager on a certain matchup.
Apply the bet365 bonus code and begin with a $5 bet to lock-in a $150 bonus. Or wager up to $1,000 with a safety net and get a bonus refund after a loss.
The instant bonus is the most popular choice. It only takes a small bet, and the outcome doesn’t matter. The safety net is available for those that want to make a sizeable bet on any game this week. It can be applied to moeylines, total, prop or different market.
Sign up here to use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Collect a $150 bonus or use a $1,000 first-bet safety net.
Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for MIN-OKC NBA Playoffs
|Bet365 Bonus Code
|WTOP365
|New User Offer
|
|In-App Promos
|MLB Early Payout, MLB 30% SGP Boost, Parlay Profit Boosts, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|May 20, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
The Timberwolves enter as a seven-point road underdog, so if you want to secure the $150 bonus, any wager on the game will secure this offer.
That said, get a $1,000 safety net for Thunder vs. Wolves. If you grab Minnesota to pull a shocker and win outright but OKC eventually rolls en route to a cover, that stake would be returned with bonus bets.
Opt-in to several other offers on promotions tab for MLB, including a 30% same-game parlay boost and early payout. Similar bet365 promos are available this week for the NBA and NHL playoffs.
Bet365 Bonus Code: Guide to Sign Up
Take these easy steps to lock-in bonus bets or make your favorite bet of the week. New customers in eligible states can register with the bet365 bonus code within a couple of minutes.
- Click here to apply the code WTOP365.
- Enter the basic info needed to verify your identity. It will ask for your full name, email address, date of birth and phone number.
- Deposit $10+ with PayPal, a debit card or another payment method.
- Place a $5 bet to score a $150 bonus or bet up to $1,000 using the safety net.
The result of your initial bet doesn’t matter when choosing the $150 bonus, but a loss with the safety net will release a bonus refund. Place a bet of the same amount on a different game.
SGP Boosts for May 20
Bet365 adds new odds boosts every day for select markets. These are just some of the options you can find on Monday:
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards both to score 25+ points and 7+ assists (+1000)
- Julius Randle, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren each to score 20+ points (+1600)
- Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, Luguentz Dort and Isaiah Hartensten each to score 10+ points (+850)
Register through the links above to use bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Score a $150 bonus with a $5 bet or unlock a $1,000 safety net for any MLB game.
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.