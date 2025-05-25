Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get New $150 Memorial Day Weekend Promo

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

When you redeem this new member offer, you will have the opportunity to choose between the $150 bonus or the $1,000 first bet safety net. With a loaded Sunday sports slate, there are several opportunities for new users to capitalize on this promo.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos MLB Early Payout, Parlay Profit Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 25, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This offer from bet365 is unique, as it gives new users the opportunity to pick the reward they would like to receive. Whether you want to start out slow with the $150 bonus, or go bit with the $1,000 safety net, bet365 has you covered.

Let’s start with the $1,000 bonus and use the Knicks-Pacers game as an example. Maybe you think the Pacers will take advantage of the series shifting to their home court, so you put something like $850 on the Indiana moneyline. If the Pacers end up winning, you will receive a large payout. If they lose, you will receive your stake of $850 back in bonuses to use later on.

For the popular $150 bonus, all you have to do is bet $5 on any market. Maybe you would like to bet on the Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park on Sunday, so you put your $5 on Baltimore to win. The outcome of this bet does not matter, as you will receive your $150 in bonuses before your initial wager even settles.

Secure Welcome Offer with bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

When you click here or on any of our other links, make sure to enter the bonus code WTOP365 to secure your welcome offer. In this stage, you will be asked to provide basic personal information, like your name, address, current location, date of birth, etc. Enabling location services will make this step go faster.

Once you provide that information, you will have to provide a preferred payment method, like a credit card, debit card, or PayPal account to make your first deposit. This will cover your initial wager with bet365, which will be used to redeem your welcome offer.

Any bonus bets you receive will be valid for seven days after they hit your account.

In-App Promotions with bet365

When you are all settled in with your account and have taken advantage of the bet365 bonus code offer, you will see that there are other promotions running within the app.

Typically, there are profit boosts that you can use for same game parlays in NBA Playoff games, Stanley Cup Playoff games, and more. You could also take advantage of the early payout opportunities. Just go to the top of the home page and scroll through the promotions. There, you can redeem the offers that are appealing to you.