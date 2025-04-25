Padres open 3-game series with the Rays

The San Diego Padres begin a three-game series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

Tampa Bay Rays (11-14, fourth in the AL East) vs. San Diego Padres (17-8, first in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane Austin Baz (2-0, 3.22 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Padres: Michael King (3-0, 2.57 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -143, Rays +121; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres begin a three-game series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

San Diego has gone 12-1 at home and 17-8 overall. Padres hitters have a collective .401 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the NL.

Tampa Bay is 11-14 overall and 2-4 on the road. Rays hitters are batting a collective .255, the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has a double, a triple and eight home runs while hitting .333 for the Padres. Luis Sangel (Reveron) Arraez is 10-for-39 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jonathan Aranda has eight doubles and four home runs for the Rays. Yandy (Fernandez) Diaz is 13-for-43 with four doubles, a home run and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .240 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rays: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Padres: Luis Sangel (Reveron) Arraez: 7-Day IL (concussion protocol), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob John Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (rib), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jackson Merrill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reynolds: 15-Day IL (foot), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Jake Mangum: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Palacios: 10-Day IL (knee), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kevin Kelly: 15-Day IL (glute), Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (tricep), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.