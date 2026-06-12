DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Instant Bonus for USA-Paraguay, Any World Cup Match

Gear up for the USA vs. Paraguay World Cup match today with an instant $200 bonus when you use this link here to claim the DraftKings promo code offer today.
DraftKings Promo Code for the World Cup
Getting started with a major boost for the upcoming USA vs. Paraguay matchup is incredibly straightforward. Review the details below for a quick snapshot of this exclusive welcome bonus:
|DraftKings Promo Code
|No Code Needed
|New DraftKings User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Date Last Verified
|June 12th, 2026
How the DraftKings Promo Code Gives You a Mathematical Edge
Exclusively available to new DraftKings customers, this welcome offer is the perfect way to build your bankroll heading into the World Cup slate. To trigger the bonus, simply place a $5 qualifying wager on odds of -500 or longer. Whether you are backing the USA, taking a chance on a Paraguay prop, or looking at futures prices down the road, you will receive the bonus no matter what the outcome of your initial bet is.
Once your qualifying wager is placed, the $200 reward is immediately credited to your account as eight distinct $25 bonus bets. We put a lot of stock in flexible payout structures like this; it allows you to spread your exposure across multiple games rather than risking it all on a single matchup. Just keep in mind that these bonus bets will expire after 7 days, so you will need to utilize them within a week to maximize your World Cup betting edge.
Use DraftKings World Cup Bonus on USA vs Paraguay
The USA will face off against Paraguay in Round 1 of the FIFA World Cup on June 12, 2026, with kickoff scheduled for 9:00 PM ET.
Paraguay vs USA Odds & Analysis
|Bet Type
|USA
|Draw
|Paraguay
|Moneyline
|+110
|+220
|+290
|Total Goals
|Over 2.5 (+145)
|Under 2.5 (-180)
Pre-match probabilities heavily the host nation, giving the USA a 45.8% chance to win outright. Paraguay enters the matchup as the underdog with a 24.5% chance of claiming victory, while the probability of a draw sits at 29.7%.
How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer
Claiming this welcome offer and grabbing that essential value ahead of the USA vs. Paraguay match is a straightforward process. The best part is that no manual promo code is necessary to be entered. To unlock your guaranteed bonus, simply follow these steps:
- Create an Account: Start by navigating to the DraftKings Sportsbook platform to register as a new user. You will need to create your account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your full name, email address, date of birth, and physical address.
- Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, navigate to the cashier section. Make a minimum deposit of at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure banking methods, such as online banking, credit/debit card, or PayPal.
- Place a Wager: Browse the FIFA World Cup odds and place a qualifying real-money wager of at least $5. Whether you are backing the USA, betting on Paraguay, or digging for value on a specific player prop, a $5 minimum bet is all it takes to activate the offer.
- Collect Your Bonus: As soon as your initial $5 wager is confirmed, you will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets. You do not need to sweat out the final whistle of the soccer match to see your reward.