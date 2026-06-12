DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Instant Bonus for USA-Paraguay, Any World Cup Match

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Gear up for the USA vs. Paraguay World Cup match today with an instant $200 bonus when you use this link here to claim the DraftKings promo code offer today.







DraftKings Promo Code for the World Cup

Getting started with a major boost for the upcoming USA vs. Paraguay matchup is incredibly straightforward. Review the details below for a quick snapshot of this exclusive welcome bonus:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 12th, 2026

How the DraftKings Promo Code Gives You a Mathematical Edge

Exclusively available to new DraftKings customers, this welcome offer is the perfect way to build your bankroll heading into the World Cup slate. To trigger the bonus, simply place a $5 qualifying wager on odds of -500 or longer. Whether you are backing the USA, taking a chance on a Paraguay prop, or looking at futures prices down the road, you will receive the bonus no matter what the outcome of your initial bet is.

Once your qualifying wager is placed, the $200 reward is immediately credited to your account as eight distinct $25 bonus bets. We put a lot of stock in flexible payout structures like this; it allows you to spread your exposure across multiple games rather than risking it all on a single matchup. Just keep in mind that these bonus bets will expire after 7 days, so you will need to utilize them within a week to maximize your World Cup betting edge.

Use DraftKings World Cup Bonus on USA vs Paraguay

The USA will face off against Paraguay in Round 1 of the FIFA World Cup on June 12, 2026, with kickoff scheduled for 9:00 PM ET.

Paraguay vs USA Odds & Analysis

Bet Type USA Draw Paraguay Moneyline +110 +220 +290 Total Goals Over 2.5 (+145) Under 2.5 (-180)

Pre-match probabilities heavily the host nation, giving the USA a 45.8% chance to win outright. Paraguay enters the matchup as the underdog with a 24.5% chance of claiming victory, while the probability of a draw sits at 29.7%.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this welcome offer and grabbing that essential value ahead of the USA vs. Paraguay match is a straightforward process. The best part is that no manual promo code is necessary to be entered. To unlock your guaranteed bonus, simply follow these steps: