Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for World Cup, USA-Paraguay Trading

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When we’re handicapping a massive international tournament, there’s nothing quite like having a little extra bankroll to chase those nice pay days. By applying the Polymarket promo code WTOP here, new customers can snag a $50 bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20.

This welcome offer lands right in the sweet spot for today’s slate of FIFA World Cup matches. Whether I’m looking at Canada facing off against Bosnia and Herzegovina or the USA defending home turf against Paraguay, these bonus funds can be used across any of today’s matchups—and any World Cup match this week. We’re in this together, and having that extra $50 gives you plenty of opportunities to dive into the soccer action and build a real winning strategy.

Polymarket Promo Code Details at a Glance

Question Answer What is the Polymarket promo code? WTOP How much is the bonus? $50 What is the minimum deposit? $20 Is there a rollover requirement? No What markets can I bet on? All Polymarket markets Who qualifies? New users, 18+, in the US When was this verified? June 12, 2026

How To Use Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Here’s exactly how to claim your $50 Polymarket sign-up bonus:

Go to Polymarket — Open the website or download the app and begin creating a new account. Enter code WTOP — Type the promo code in the designated field during the registration process. Deposit $20 or more — Use any accepted payment method to make your first qualifying deposit. Receive $50 instantly — Bonus funds appear in your account immediately. There is no waiting period or wagering requirement.

Use Polymarket World Cup Promo Today on These Matches

Once you have your welcome bonus secured, we can apply those funds directly to this opening round. Handicapping the tournament’s first round means looking at an action-packed slate with tons of opportunities. Rather than stressing over complicated lines right out of the gate, I like to look at straight percentages to see where the market is leaning.

Below is a breakdown of the three-way win probabilities for the two games on Friday. Since soccer can always end level, these percentages show the likelihood of a home win, an away win, or a draw:

Matchup (Home vs Away) Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina 51.8% 27.4% 20.9% USA vs Paraguay 45.5% 29.8% 24.7%

Register with the Polymarket Promo Code

Securing your welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process—no complicated jargon required. Once activated, your $50 bonus can be used across any of the FIFA World Cup matches on the schedule today or throughout this opening round. This gives new users complete flexibility to dive right into the tournament and wager on the game (or games) of their choice.

Here is how we get you set up to claim your bonus:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account here by providing standard personal information. Verify Identity: Provide the necessary proof of identification to verify your new account. Enter the Code: Make sure you enter the Polymarket promo code WTOP during the registration process to lock in the value. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $20 in order to activate the offer.

As soon as your initial deposit of $20 or more is processed, your account will be credited with the $50 bonus.