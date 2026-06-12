Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Trading Bonus for World Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’ve been waiting for the right time to jump into prediction markets, this is it. The 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway, and Kalshi is offering new users a $10 sign-up bonus when you use promo code WTOP during registration. All you need to do is complete $10 in trades, and the bonus is yours — just in time to put it to work on some genuinely exciting Round 1 matchups here.

What Is the Kalshi Promo Code for the World Cup?

The Kalshi promo code is WTOP. Enter it when you create your account, and you’ll be eligible for a $10 bonus after making $10 in total trades on the platform. It’s a simple dollar-for-dollar unlock — no hidden hoops to jump through.

Here’s what makes this offer worth your attention: the bonus isn’t locked to a single market or event. You can use it on any World Cup prediction market, whether that’s Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto or the USA hosting Paraguay in Los Angeles. And if you want to branch out beyond soccer, Kalshi also runs prediction markets for the NBA, MLB, and more — all fair game for your bonus funds.

Who Can Use This Promo Code?

This promotion is exclusively for new Kalshi customers. If you haven’t signed up yet, you’re in the perfect position to take advantage of it heading into Round 1 of the World Cup. Here are the basic eligibility requirements:

You must be at least 18 years old

You must be located in the United States (Kalshi is legally available in all 50 states)

(Kalshi is legally available in all 50 states) You must make a first-time deposit of at least $1

You must complete $10 in total trades to unlock the bonus

The $10 in trades doesn’t have to come from a single bet. You can spread it across multiple smaller trades — whatever feels right for your strategy.

World Cup Round 1: Win Probabilities for June 12–13

Now, let’s get to the good stuff. Here’s where prediction markets get interesting: in World Cup group play, matches can end in a draw after regulation. That means you’re not just picking a winner — you’re weighing three possible outcomes. Below are the 3-way win probabilities for the upcoming slate of matches on June 12 and June 13, 2026.

What Do These Probabilities Tell Us?

A few things jump out here:

Switzerland vs. Qatar is the most lopsided matchup of the slate. At 78.1%, Switzerland is a heavy favorite, while Qatar sits at just 7.2% to win at home.

is the most lopsided matchup of the slate. At 78.1%, Switzerland is a heavy favorite, while Qatar sits at just 7.2% to win at home. Brazil vs. Morocco is another match where the favorite is clear, but Morocco’s 17.2% win probability and 24.8% draw probability suggest this isn’t a foregone conclusion.

is another match where the favorite is clear, but Morocco’s 17.2% win probability and 24.8% draw probability suggest this isn’t a foregone conclusion. Korea Republic vs. Czechia is about as close to a coin flip as it gets — all three outcomes hover around 31–37%. If you like uncertainty, this is your market.

is about as close to a coin flip as it gets — all three outcomes hover around 31–37%. If you like uncertainty, this is your market. Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina leans toward the hosts at 51.8%, with Canada playing at Toronto Stadium (capacity 43,036).

leans toward the hosts at 51.8%, with Canada playing at Toronto Stadium (capacity 43,036). USA vs. Paraguay is another home-leaning matchup, with the USA at 45.5% at Los Angeles Stadium (capacity 70,240). But a nearly 30% draw probability means this one could easily go sideways.

These are exactly the kinds of markets where a $10 Kalshi bonus can go a long way. Whether you’re backing a heavy favorite or taking a flier on an underdog, the flexibility of Kalshi’s platform lets you trade on the outcome that matches your read on the game.

How to Activate Your Kalshi Promo Code (Step-by-Step)

Getting set up takes just a few minutes. Here’s exactly how to claim the $10 bonus:

Download the Kalshi app — Available on both the App Store (iOS) and Google Play Store (Android). Create your account — Enter your personal information and submit a valid ID for verification. This is a regulatory requirement since Kalshi is a federally regulated exchange. Enter promo code WTOP — You’ll see a field for this during registration. Make sure you don’t skip it, or the offer won’t attach to your account. Deposit at least $1 — Fund your Kalshi wallet with a minimum first-time deposit of $1. Make $10 in total trades — This is the activation threshold. Once your trades add up to $10, the bonus hits your account. You can spread this across as many trades as you’d like.

What Can You Use the $10 Kalshi Bonus On?

Here’s the best part: there are no restrictions on where you spend your bonus. Once it’s unlocked, you can use it on:

Any World Cup 2026 match — From the Round 1 games above to knockout stage matchups later in the tournament

— From the Round 1 games above to knockout stage matchups later in the tournament NBA prediction markets — If basketball is more your speed

— If basketball is more your speed MLB prediction markets — Baseball season is in full swing

— Baseball season is in full swing Any other event Kalshi covers — Politics, economics, weather — Kalshi’s market library is broad

So if you claim your bonus trading on USA vs. Paraguay and then want to pivot to an NBA Finals market the next day, you absolutely can.

Is Kalshi Legal?

Yes. Kalshi is a CFTC-regulated exchange (Commodity Futures Trading Commission), making it legally available to users in all 50 U.S. states. You must be at least 18 years old to trade. Unlike offshore sportsbooks or unregulated platforms, Kalshi operates within the U.S. regulatory framework — which means your funds are held in compliance with federal requirements.

The Bottom Line

The 2026 World Cup is shaping up to be a massive event, and prediction markets add a layer of engagement that traditional viewing just can’t match. If you’re new to Kalshi, the promo code WTOP gives you a $10 bonus after $10 in trades — and with five Round 1 matches hitting the slate on June 12 and 13 alone, there’s no shortage of opportunities to put that bonus to work. Sign up, make your first trades, and see where the tournament takes you.