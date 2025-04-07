FanDuel Promo Code: How to Secure $200 Bonus on Florida vs. Houston

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New users who take advantage of this offer will qualify for a 40-1 odds boost. Any $5 winning bet will turn into $200 in bonuses. This offer applies to the NBA, NHL, MLB and Florida-Houston.

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market for college basketball fans. This Florida-Houston matchup is a toss up, but players can go all in on either team. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

FanDuel Promo Code: Start With $200 College Basketball Bonus

This new promo provides players with a massive boost. Start with a $5 bet on Florida-Houston or any other game listed on FanDuel Sportsbook. Remember, anyone who picks a winner on this first bet will receive $200 in bonuses.

Again, while we expect to see a lot of interest in the national championship game, this boost applies to other sports. The NBA, NHL and MLB will all be in action on Monday night.

How to Unlock This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Other Ways to Bet on Florida vs. Houston

FanDuel Sportsbook will set up college basketball fans with this 40-1 boost, but there are other ways to get in on the action. Check out the 30% profit boost for the big game and other unique championship specials. There are a bunch of player specials for this Florida-Houston matchup:

Walter Clayton and LJ Cryer to combine for 10+ made threes (+1020)

Walter Clayton to record 5+ made threes (+270)

Florida to win and Walter Clayton to score 30+ points (+920)

LJ Cryer to record 5+ made there’s (+410)

Mylik Wilson to score a go ahead field goal with 0.0 seconds left in the game (+50000)

Alex Condon to score a go ahead field goal with 0.0 seconds left in the game (+50000)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.