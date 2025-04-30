DraftKings Promo Code: Instantly Score $200 Bonus for NBA Playoffs Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services A $200 bonus is awaiting any new customer who signs up today with the DraftKings promo code and bets on an NBA Playoffs game tonight. Win or lose, the sportsbook will instantly send the bonus, which can be used on other wagers all week long.







To claim the offer, bet a small $5 wager on any one of the game spreads, moneylines, game totals, game props or player props that DraftKings offers. Before the wager even settles, DraftKings will trigger the bonus and make the bets available right away.

Instant $200 Bonus with DraftKings Promo Code

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos NBA Profit Boosts, Weekly NBA No-Sweat Bet, MLB No Sweat Home Run Bet, UFC Fight Night Parlay Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 30, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

As a new customer, you have multiple options for game markets tonight. The NBA slate consists of Game 5 showdowns between the Rockets-Warriors and Wolves-Lakers. A first time cash wager on any one of those four games would make your bet eligible, with three of the four being possible series clinchers.

Tonight could mean closing time for both the Warriors and Wolves, as they enter play with 3-1 series leads. Both teams, however, will have to close out their respective series on the road. Ahead of tip off, the Warriors find themselves as a four-point underdog in Houston. The Timberwolves are a larger 5.5-point underdog, meaning that oddsmakers believe there’s at least a reasonable chance both series will move to a Game 6.

While you’ll want to win your first wager to receive a cash payout, the $200 bonus will convey no matter which side of Golden State-Houston or Minnesota-Lakers you’re on.

No Sweat Bets and Profit Boosts for NBA Playoffs

DraftKings is also running a bunch of different promotions on the NBA playoffs that you can find in the app. Collect on the bonus and then find other ways to score big like their no sweat bet deals or several profits boosts.

For the entirety of the NBA playoffs, DraftKings has a No Sweat bet available to you every single week. Use this offer on any market you want to get your stake back in a bonus bet if your wager ends up losing.

Along with the weekly No Sweat bet, DraftKings is providing an added profit boost to every single NBA playoff game. Wager on one or all of the available games and get one (1) profit boost for every individual matchup.

The sportsbook is also running a No Sweat Home Run offer and profit boosts on the Stanley Cup playoffs as well. Use some of your bonus bets on baseball or hockey, along with the NBA, to increase your payout.

Sign Up Today with DraftKings Promo Code

Use the DraftKings promo code along with all of the necessary personal information that DraftKings requires to earn eligibility on your account. You will need to fill out details like your legal name, date of birth, home address, where you are located currently, banking information and a secure deposit method.

DraftKings will also require a $10 minimum cash deposit. This can be done using any payment method including your debit card, credit card or your online bank.

Those eight (8) bonus bets will stay in your account for up to seven (7) days. After this allotted time, all unused bets will expire. These bets can be used together or on separate wagers throughout DraftKings.