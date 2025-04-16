DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Heat-Bulls, Mavs-Kings

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

A $5 bet after signing up through our DraftKings promo code links will trigger a $200 instant bonus. The app also has same-game parlay boosts for both matchups on Wednesday night.

The Magic and Warriors were able to secure the No. 7 seeds, with the No. 8 seeds still up for grabs. The winners of the Heat-Bulls and Mavericks-Kings will go on to play the Hawks and Grizzlies.

Place a $5 bet on any game to snag a $200 bonus.

Bet NBA Action with This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

The Bulls are 1.5-point favorites over the Heat, winning all three of their matchups this season. Get in your pregame wager before top at 7:30 pm ET. Try betting over or under any of the following totals:

Tyler Herro: 25.5 points

Andrew Wiggins: 1.5 three-pointers made

Coby White: 23.5 points

Bam Adebayo: 11.5 rebounds

Josh Giddey: 9.5 assists

The Mavericks are 4.5-point underdogs in the following matchup at 10 pm ET. Anthony Davis hasn’t been on the court much for Dallas since being traded. Follow along with the action on the app and place live bets as the game unfolds.

DraftKings is providing customers with a no-sweat bet every week for the NBA Playoffs. Use this for any of the first-round matchups on Saturday. Also, it’s a great time to make a future bet on the title and Finals MVP. Right now, the Thunder have the best odds to win it all.

DraftKings Promo Code: Guide to Claim the $200 Bonus

Bet on the remaining play-in games with DraftKings Sportsbook. Complete the following steps to score bonus bets for the week.

Sign up here to activate the best DraftKings promo code offer. Enter your full name, date of birth and phone number to verify your identity. Make a deposit of $5 or more with PayPal, a debit card, Venmo or online banking. Place a $5 bet on any game.

Win or lose, you’ll receive (8) $25 bonus bets. Use all the bonus before it expires in seven days.

Daily No-Sweat Home Run for MLB

Make a no-sweat bet every day on an MLB player to hit a home run. If it loses, you’ll get a bonus bet as a refund. Key matchups on Wednesday include the Mariners vs. Reds, Giants vs. Phillies, Red Sox vs. Rays, Athletics vs. Yankees and Rockies vs. Dodgers. Kyle Schwarber has odds at +400 to hit his seventh homer of the season.

There is also an MLB Live Profit Boost Pack. Get a boost for any live bet and another boost for a 2+ leg live parlay. Redeem similar offers throughout the season through Dynasty Rewards.

New customers who unlock the current DraftKings promo code offer can score $200 in bonus bets for NBA, NHL and MLB games this week.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.