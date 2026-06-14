DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for World Cup, UFC Freedom 250 Instantly

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By registering using the DraftKings promo code here, you can unlock $200 in bonus bets in time for today’s World Cup action and UFC Freedom 250 tonight.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus

Before analyzing the data for the FIFA World Cup action, review the core mechanics of this exclusive welcome offer to ensure your account is properly positioned for kickoff.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed June 14th, 2026

Available strictly to new DraftKings customers, this welcome offer is an optimal way to build your betting bankroll. To qualify, simply create your account and place a wager of $5 or more on any market with odds of -500 or longer. Whether you project the Netherlands to defeat Japan on the moneyline or are targeting the goal total in the matchup between Ivory Coast and Ecuador, you will receive the bonus independently of your bet’s outcome. Win, lose, or draw, DraftKings guarantees your reward the moment your qualifying bet is registered in the system.

Once your wager is placed, the $200 return is distributed as eight separate $25 bonus bets. It is critical to note that these bonus bets expire after seven days. This gives you a one-week window to deploy your $25 tokens across the remaining tournament action.

Use DraftKings World Cup Promo Code On Today’s Matches

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals Netherlands vs Japan -105 +250 +265 O/U 2.5 (O -115 / U -110) Ivory Coast vs Ecuador +260 +185 +145 O/U 1.5 (O -165 / U +135) Sweden vs Tunisia -110 +255 +330 O/U 2.5 (O +120 / U -145)

Match Notes & Analysis

Netherlands vs Japan: The action kicks off at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, TX, where the Netherlands enter as slight moneyline favorites (-105). The markets indicates a tightly contested outcome.

The action kicks off at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, TX, where the Netherlands enter as slight moneyline favorites (-105). The markets indicates a tightly contested outcome. Ivory Coast vs Ecuador: Taking place at Philadelphia Stadium, Ecuador hits the road as the betting favorite in what oddsmakers project to be a low-scoring affair. The total is currently set at just 1.5 goals, with the Over heavily juiced at -165.

Taking place at Philadelphia Stadium, Ecuador hits the road as the betting favorite in what oddsmakers project to be a low-scoring affair. The total is currently set at just 1.5 goals, with the Over heavily juiced at -165. Sweden vs Tunisia: Sweden clashes with Tunisia at Estadio Monterrey in Guadalupe, Mexico. Sweden is priced at -110 on the moneyline. The betting markets suggest offensive production will be at a premium in this matchup, as the Under 2.5 goals is favored at -145.

Additional Action: UFC Freedom 250 Fights

While the World Cup dominates the international pitch, combat sports bettors can also apply their bankroll to the upcoming UFC Freedom 250 card. The event features several high-leverage bouts. Key scheduled matchups include:

Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje: A clash of elite striking metrics where significant strike volume and knockout power will be the primary variables.

A clash of elite striking metrics where significant strike volume and knockout power will be the primary variables. Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane: A compelling technical battle testing heavy striking accuracy against defensive distance management in the larger weight class.

A compelling technical battle testing heavy striking accuracy against defensive distance management in the larger weight class. Sean O’Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi: A precision-based matchup where reach advantages and counter-striking efficiency will dictate the center of the octagon.

Activate The DraftKings Promo Code Welcome Offer

Acquiring this exclusive welcome bonus is a straightforward, systematic process. No manual promo code is necessary to claim the offer; simply following the operational steps below will automatically verify your eligibility and secure your funds.

Here is the optimal path to claim your guaranteed $200 in bonus bets today:

Create an Account: Click here to go to registration page. You will need to establish a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity, including your legal name, date of birth, email address, and physical address. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, link a valid payment method. You must deposit a minimum of $5 into your account using one of DraftKings’ secure financial platforms, such as a major credit/debit card, PayPal, or online banking. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Survey the latest FIFA World Cup or UFC Freedom 250 odds and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on any eligible market (odds of -500 or longer).

As soon as your $5 qualifying bet is registered, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $200 in bonus bets. You do not need to wait for your initial wager to settle—your newly acquired bonus capital will be ready to deploy immediately on the remaining slate of games.